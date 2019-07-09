Featured Stories

Woburn

Council OKs new design for redevelopment

WOBURN - The City Council recently granted a Woburn Center landlord permission to double the size of a new retail suite at the old Moore & Parker building site by moving a downscaled function hall into an unplanned basement space. Read more

Burlington

Reading

School Committee clarifies leave of absence for Supt.

READING - School Committee Chair Elaine Webb has issued the following statement regarding the leave of absence by Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty. Doherty announced at the end of the School Committee meeting June 27, that he would be taking a leave of absence starting June 28. Read more

Winchester

Studio on the Common hosts Ivy the ‘Very Determined Dog’

Studio on the Common hosts Ivy the ‘Very Determined Dog’

WINCHESTER – 30 young participants from Studio on the Common Summer Art Camp were treated to a special book reading this week. Local author Maureen Harrington brought her inspirational children’s book “Ivy the Very Determined Dog” and its star, Ivy, a disabled French Bulldog, to visit the as… Read more

Wakefield

The Wakefield Lodge of Elks #1276 Scholarship Winners

The Wakefield Lodge of Elks #1276 Scholarship Winners

The Wakefield Lodge of Elks #1276 is happy to announce that this year there were ninety scholarships, totaling $71,850 awarded to students from the Wakefield Lodge Jurisdiction. Among these awards the lodge had three students who were state finalists for the Elks National Foundation’s Most V… Read more

Wilmington Town Crier

Sports

Middlesex East

Wakefield’s Big Bang Theory

Wakefield’s Big Bang Theory

Rightfully plugged as one of the nations' best displays, Boston's evening fireworks spectacular along the Charles River might grab all of the state's major July 4 headlines. Read more

Online Features