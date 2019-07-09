WOBURN - The City Council recently granted a Woburn Center landlord permission to double the size of a new retail suite at the old Moore & Parker building site by moving a downscaled function hall into an unplanned basement space. Read more
BURLINGTON – Del Frisco’s Grille recently earned approval from the Board of Selectmen to allow a 3-piece band to perform on its second-floor patio. Read more
READING - School Committee Chair Elaine Webb has issued the following statement regarding the leave of absence by Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty. Doherty announced at the end of the School Committee meeting June 27, that he would be taking a leave of absence starting June 28. Read more
WINCHESTER – 30 young participants from Studio on the Common Summer Art Camp were treated to a special book reading this week. Local author Maureen Harrington brought her inspirational children’s book “Ivy the Very Determined Dog” and its star, Ivy, a disabled French Bulldog, to visit the as… Read more
TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met last week to continue discussion on several ongoing issues. Read more
The Wakefield Lodge of Elks #1276 is happy to announce that this year there were ninety scholarships, totaling $71,850 awarded to students from the Wakefield Lodge Jurisdiction. Among these awards the lodge had three students who were state finalists for the Elks National Foundation’s Most V… Read more
WILMINGTON — Vietnam veteran John Allen Rich finally received the heroic recognition he deserves over 50 years after his death, thanks to fellow Vietnam veteran and acquaintance, Fred Shine. Read more
WOBURN — The amazing rise of 17-year-old Woburn junior Brooklyn Manna from a novice competing in outdoor track just two years ago, to now competing, not just at the state, but at the national level, took her to new heights even she couldn’t have imagined before. Read more
Rightfully plugged as one of the nations' best displays, Boston's evening fireworks spectacular along the Charles River might grab all of the state's major July 4 headlines. Read more
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar could be forced to testify about what happened to a cellphone wanted by the defense. Read more
