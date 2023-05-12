|Woburn's Road to Revolution
In the City of Woburn, we are fortunate to have a section of the ancient road used by the Woburn Militia, led by Major Loammi Baldwin, as they marched toward Lexington on April 19, 1775, answering the alarm and call to arms.
Originally called Sawpit Lane when it was laid out by the Founders in 1644 and now referred to as Battle March Road, it stills exists, much the same as it was in the 18th century, never having been paved or altered since that time.
In celebration of this historical site, and to raise awareness of the project to restore and preserve it, the Woburn Historical Commission, in partnership with Freedom's Way Hidden Treasures Festival and the Woburn Historical Society, will present "Woburn's Road to Revolution" in the Richardson Gallery at the Woburn Public Library (a National Historic Landmark).
Through short scenes reenacted by costumed living history interpreters and narrators, this program will tell the history of Battle March Road and stories of Woburn residents on April 19, 1775, the day the American Revolutionary War began.
The program will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 3pm and 4pm, at the Woburn Public Library. It is free and open to the public, all ages welcome. Off street parking is free and the Library is handicapped accessible.
This program is offered in partnership with Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area during the Hidden Treasures Festival of Nature, Culture & History. Learn more at freedomsway.org.
Photo: Christopher Hurley and Clare Hurley, both of Woburn, portray Woburn residents, Asahel and Abigail Porter, on the morning of April 19, 1775,
