READING – One idea was comparable to Lynnfield, with much of the ground work already done. One needs some more time on the grill.
“It’s very undercooked, it’s quite rare,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.
Maltez was referring to plans for two town-owned properties, the Oakland Road land across from Reading Memorial High School, and the land on Symonds Way, a few steps from Burbank Arena. Over the years numerous Select Boards have discussed the properties at length, seeking to find a good use for the vacant land. Most recently, Carlo Bacci has repeatedly asked what can be done there, as well as other town-owned land.
In 2014 there was a study of the Oakland Road land and even a proposal for an early childhood development center. But nothing has ever happened.
In his first 90 days since taking over as Town Manager from Bob LeLacheur, Maltez pitched two very different ideas to the board, saying he was, “looking for a sense if we’re chasing the right thing or not.”
The first and more shovel-ready project is Oakland Road, a site of approximately four acres. Maltez proposes building affordable senior housing, similar to the Colonial Village in Lynnfield. Colonial Village has 12 townhomes, each approximately 1,975 square feet in size. It was built by a non-profit with no public funds used for the development. Occupants must be at least 58 years old.
“If we’re able to work something out like this on our property I feel like it would be a huge win for our community,” said Maltez.
In Reading, the plan is to partner with the Reading Housing Authority, which already manages an 80-unit senior-only property on Tanner Drive. There are challenges of ledge and grade on the site and Maltez proposes using the $50,000 approved by Town Meeting to explore the possibilities, see how many homes the site could handle, and create architectural drawings.
“Affordable housing is something that a lot of our Town Meeting members and our residents are talking about,” said Maltez. “The benefit of partnering with the Reading Housing Authority, is that they have a lot more flexibility when it comes to procurement. They obviously have the ability to maintain the housing. They essentially would act as a developer and an owner. There’s a lot more work that has to be done to make this into a reality.
“Because of the changes in elevation in the property, because of the fact that we have a lot of ledge in the property, we really have to explore whether we can or cannot develop the property. What I would recommend is that we hire a consultant, mostly as an architect, to do a layout of what is possible.”
Board members supported the idea.
“I’m in the mindset that we’ve had this land forever and something has to be done with it,” said board member Chris Haley. “Twelve townhouses sound incredible and if we can get outside funding, grants, etc., and it’s all free other than the land, then I’d support it bigtime. But if we’re going to put two houses there, I don’t see that as being something feasible.”
Mark Dockser also liked the idea but didn’t want to pay for what the town has already done.
“I think the idea is really intriguing,” said Dockser. “But I have a couple of asks. The study from 2014 that was the early childhood development center, there was all sorts of work done. Understanding the topography, they did some exploration of the soil and we should have a pretty good idea what’s going on under there. I think they did radar stuff as well. So, let’s not redo that if we have what we need and I think we do.”
Dockser also asked if some sort of other community space could be put there.
“This sounds great, but let’s not get our heart and soul on this whole thing to find out we can only put in two units. We would not be very pleased with that outcome and have to start again. So, I ask to see how we can leverage that and take a look at some other community-oriented ideas.”
With that, the board gave Maltez the go-ahead to purse his idea for Oakland Road.
As for Symonds Way, Maltez‘s idea involves filling a space roughly the size of Burbank Arena with something.
Something?
His idea, the one that needs more cooking, is to fill that space with something recreation oriented, similar to other uses in the area. It could be a field. It could be a single-story building. Or it could be a multi-story building.
It started with Town Engineer Ryan Percival looking at the 15 acres the town purchased in 2017 and deciding what was buildable. The site shrinks because of a 35-foot buffer from the surrounding wetlands. What’s left is 2.79 acres of buildable land, a space roughly the size and shape of Burbank.
A consultant is currently looking at the property. Maltez expects to have an environmental assessment, boring and excavation results, and a sense of what’s possible by early June.
“We took the shape of this property and said, what’s the maximum building? And I say building in a very loose way,” said Maltez. “I mean a structure. It could be a building, or a bubble, or a field. It could be anything.”
But Maltez wants it to be recreation oriented.
“I think if we put something that is not recreation in here, we’d be mixing two uses that might create some conflict.”
Again, the board was happy progress was being made.
“I’ve been waiting for this for two years now,” said Bacci. “I’m hoping we can pull the trigger on a design or some kind of plan this year. I know these things take time. Even if we got 25,000 square feet with multiple stories that could be a real benefit to the town.”
Bacci suggested a committee to look at the possibilities.
“If we could form a committee, ad hoc or not, that would probably be the right path. And explore what are the different private-public possible partnerships that would fall more in line with recreation uses. Let’s see where it goes. I don’t want it to take two years but I’m glad we’re starting a conversation.”
“I’m excited to see what we come up with,” said Haley.
Dockser also approved but circled back to the town’s efforts via the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) to find a new Senior/Community Center. Dockser is a member of ReCalc.
“As we’re thinking about different kinds of facilities, if in fact the ReCalc comes back and there’s a push more toward a Senior Center, Community Center space, I wonder if there’s a way to have that as a mix. It’s not a residential activity at all. I’m going to put it in the recreation bucket. But maybe there’s an opportunity there that’s worth exploring.”
Maltez agreed with the suggestion to form a committee and Dockser said it would be added to the May 17 agenda.
“Similar to Oakland Road, a lot more conversation needs to happen,” said Maltez.
