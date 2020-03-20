READING - Refuting allegations she acted improperly during talks in early January about a new police chief, embattled Select Board Chair Vanessa Alvarado for the first time yesterday pushed back against those trying to oust her from public office through a recall campaign.
Breaking her nearly month-long silence over the referendum question, Alvarado in a lengthy social media post challenged the contention that her questions earlier this winter about the police chief hiring process constituted a serious violation of Reading's Town Charter.
Instead, the Select Board chair intimated that those organizing efforts to remove her from office are destroying her personal reputation over a policy difference — her refusal to rubber-stamp a new contract for new Police Chief David Clark — rather than valid claims of misconduct.
"Our Charter calls for the Select Board to vote to confirm only two positions appointed by the Town Manager: the Police Chief and the Fire Chief. I strongly believe the intent is not for those votes to merely be a rubber stamp," Alvarado argued yesterday.
"All of the actions I took in the last six months were out of a desire to create an open and public discussion of our priorities in identifying our next police chief, fully consistent with the important role the Charter carves out for the Select Board," she added.
The response to the recall effort comes as Town Clerk Laura Gemme is expected to announce whether the submission has a sufficient number of signatures from registered voters to advance to the next phase.
Notably, when the recall initiative was formally introduced last month, the lead sponsor of the petition was identified as former Select Board member John Arena — whose own tenure as a public official was ended by Alvarado during municipal elections two-years-ago.
Late last week, those leading the recall effort met the deadline for returning the document back to the town clerk's office with the signatures of at least 10 percent or roughly 2,000 of Reading's registered voters.
According to Alvarado, she has been shocked by some of the spiteful and hurtful commentary directed at her and her family since the recall effort formally began in February.
"I never anticipated being subjected to such intense hatred and vitriol on social media by some of my own neighbors. I never anticipated needing to warn my children that they may hear people saying derogatory things about their mother or our family. I never anticipated needing to explain to my employer that I was about to make the Boston news circuit for the volunteer work I do on my own time," she wrote in her post yesterday.
The first-term Select Board member is also warning that should her opponents succeed, the community will start down a treacherous path that could have wide-ranging and lasting effects upon citizen participation in town government.
According to Alvarado, if entrenched town interests are allowed to tarnish the personal reputations of their political opponents by wielding Reading's recall mechanism due to disagreements over town policy, few sane-minded residents will be wiling to volunteer for public service.
"You see, we are a local government composed entirely of volunteers. Yet who among us, watching what has unfolded in the last months, will risk themselves, their families and their livelihoods to do the work of this town? This is not the price any volunteer should have to pay for their public service," she said.
"A special election may be coming that could send a chilling message to anyone who volunteers for our town: Do exactly what we want, how we want it, or we'll make life in this town miserable for you," she continued. "But I have faith in Reading. Reading neighbors who understand that we can disagree with someone, have a discussion about it, and then decide whether or not to vote for them when their term is up (I’m up for reelection in just a year)."
The recall petition that was circulated around the community over the past 21 days accuses the Select Board chair of violating provisions of Reading's Town Charter by blocking the ratification of a contract with new Reading Police Chief David Clark.
Clark, a 25-year-veteran of the local force and formerly Reading's deputy chief, was named by Town Manager Bob LeLaucher as the top contender for the chief's vacancy earlier this winter. He was officially sworn into office in late February, more than a year after former Police Chief Mark Segalla was placed on administrative leave due to pending domestic violence charges against him.
Segalla resigned from the job in June.
If the recall initiative is certified as valid, the Select Board — upon being formally notified by the town clerk — would give their colleague five days to submit her resignation. If she agrees, a special election will be convened to name her successor.
If Alvarado refuses the offer to voluntarily step-down, a special election seeking to formally remove her from office would then have to be convened within 90 days. During that timeframe, based upon provisions of Reading's charter, residents seeking to replace the Select Board member would be able to declare their candidacy.
The town clerk estimates a special election will cost taxpayers between $20,000 to $30,000.
