WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield and Melrose Health Departments will host a COVID vaccination clinic for Melrose and Wakefield residents ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic will be at the Galvin Middle School’s Main Lobby and Learning Commons. The Galvin School is located at 525 Main Street.
Preregistration is encouraged; make your appointment today online at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/melrose.
This clinic can only service youth ages 5 to 11; if you are looking to get a booster or initial vaccine for an individual aged 12 and over, find other vaccination locations near you.
If you have any questions, connect with our Health Department at (781) 979-4130.
