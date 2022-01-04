ARLINGTON — The Woburn High boys' hockey team played powerhouse Arlington even for two periods before the Spy Ponders took over in the third, scoring three times to take a 4-1 win, Sunday night at Ed Burns Arena.
After a 4-0 start to the season, it was the first loss for the Tanners, who are now 3-1 in Middlesex League Liberty Division, 4-1 overall.
Perhaps the pivotal point in the game came with 1:08 left in the second period, when Arlington took a major penalty. Woburn leading scorer Jackson Powers tied the game at 1-1 before the period ended, and the Tanners started the third period with 3:52 left on the major.
Woburn came out in the third period and the Spy Ponders' penalty kill did not allow it to set up in the Arlington zone. Eventually the Tanners took a minor penalty to wipe out the final minute of the major, and the Spy Ponders scored the go-ahead goal in that minute, while the teams were 4-on-4.
Woburn never seemed to recover from that start of the third period, and Arlington added goals at 5:57 and an empty-netter at 14:53 for the 4-1 final.
"We couldn't get it going and I think we just ran out of gas, to tell you the truth," said Woburn coach Jim Duran, of the third period. "The speed with them was just too much for us to go for three periods. We weren't use to it and hopefully we'll get better and better."
In the Tanners' four wins, there were aspects of each game where he was critical of his team's performance. He did not feel the same way about Woburn's performance against the perennially strong Spy Ponders.
"It was a great game," said Duran. "I'm really happy with our effort tonight. I thought our kids played great."
The first two periods of play was good, clean hockey, with both teams flying up and down the ice, back-checking, forechecking, resulting in a few quality scoring chances, but not for lack of effort.
Arlington took a 1-0 lead at 9:18 of the first period. Jake Russell got a hold of a loose puck in the Tanners' zone and fired a wicked shot that missed the net. The puck caromed off the boards and between two Woburn players trying to make a play. The puck came to Brendan Hirsch who whistled a wrist shot from inside the right circle, near the slot, and the shot beat goalie Jeremy Barreto over his right shoulder.
The best period for the Tanners was the second. After a quiet first period, each of the first two shifts in the second had quality chances, but were turned aside by goalie Jake Davies. Woburn had other chances as the period progressed but were unable to solve the Spy Ponder net-minder.
The first penalty of the game was a big one, as a Tanner player was hit hard from behind along the left boards. The officials spent a couple minutes debating what to call, and ended up calling a major penalty for charging at 13:52 of the second.
During the final minute of the period. Jackson Powers had the puck in the right corner in the Arlington zone. He began to work the puck into the lower part of the right circle, before spinning around and beating Davies with a wrist shot, inside the right post. Derek Santullo and Ryan Scalesse each got assists.
Woburn had 3:52 left on the major penalty when the third period began, but the power play unit had trouble moving the puck through the neutral zone, let alone establishing possession in the Arlington zone.
Nearly three minutes into the period, each team had a shot on goal before the Tanners took a minor penalty that wiped out the rest of the major power play. Some 42 seconds later, the Spy Ponders took the lead while the teams were still 4-on-4.
Russell skated down the left side, through the left circle, before sneaking a backhander by Barreto for the 2-1 lead.
A little over two minutes later, Drew Pecteau took a pass from Hirsch and beat Barreto with a shot from low in the slot that rang in off the left post for the 3-1 lead. Not long after that, Matt Alesse put a shot off the post, as Arlington was purely in charge at this point.
"We're a young team as a whole, experience-wise," said Duran. "For some of these guys, it was their first big game where they played every single shift, so we are happy with it."
