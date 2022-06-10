Will Adams is a driven, hardworking, and kind person to the Reading community. In his previous years, he attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School.
He shares that he will remember many things during his high school career, especially remote learning due to COVID.
He states, “The thing I will remember most about high school is the year of online and hybrid learning. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced and it presented a lot of challenges, but there were many positive aspects of the time as well.”
Besides remote learning, Will also shares that he will remember the people that he has met and spent time with. He said, “I have so many fond memories during these past four years, both in school and out of it. From moments in my classes with in-school acquaintances to hanging out with my closest friends outside of school, I will always remember these past four years at RMHS.”
Throughout the past three years, Will has been very involved in the Politics Club. He shared, “I really enjoyed my time in this club because I was able to meet so many great people. It was great to be able to have political discussions in an open and respectful setting because people have so many different views. I definitely learned a lot from this club when it comes to how to effectively communicate my ideas and listen and understand the ideas of others.”
Since freshman year, Will has always made it to the honor roll due to his consistency of hard work and dedication. During his senior year, he was also inducted into the National Honors Society.
In school, Will shares that his past favorite classes would be APUSH, Geometry, AP Computer Science, and Economics. For his senior year, Will’s classes included AP Government, AP Environmental Science, AP French, Honors Introduction to Calculus, Honors Journalism, Honors Film & Literature, and Honors Psychology.
Throughout his four years of high school at RMHS, Will shared that there were a few teachers that influenced his development. He states, “Ms. Bailey for always making her classes interesting and for being an amazing advisor to Politics Club. I had her for History 10 and AP Gov, as well as being part of the Politics Club for 3 years.”
Another teacher would be Ms. Kane, who taught Geometry during Will’s Sophomore year. He said, “ Even though the class was cut short due to Covid, I really enjoyed her teaching style which helped me better understand the class, which was not one of my strong suits. She made it that Geometry was one of my favorite math classes I ever took.”
Following along would be Mr. Cabanas, “He taught Physics my Junior year, and while his class was difficult, he never failed to make it entertaining. I could always tell he really cared about his students. Learning during the Covid year was tough, but he made it easier for us.”
Will also shares that he would like to give a quick shout-out to some special people.
He notes, “I would like to thank my parents and family for always supporting me. They always pushed me to do my best and were with me every step of the way. I am forever grateful to them.”
Outside of school, Will writes Senior Profiles for the Daily Times Chronicle. He also works in the Snack Shack at Winchester Country Club where he would make and serve food to members.
Additionally, Will shares that last summer he worked as an intern in MA State Representative Rich Haggerty’s office.
He shared, “I attended meetings, answered phones, and interacted with constituents. This was a great experience and it helped grow my desire to study and eventually work in government. I loved being able to see how government can be used to positively impact people’s lives.”
When Will has free time, he enjoys doing many things. Some of his hobbies include hanging out with friends, watching movies, and listening to music.
During the pandemic, Will committed some of his time to volunteer around the community. For instance, Will mentored a middle school student on Zoom by helping him with schoolwork and spending time with him.
Some quick fun facts about Will are that his favorite food is tacos and The Smoke Shop BBQ is Will’s favorite restaurant. His favorite rock band is The Strokes. Moneyball is his favorite movie.
Will’s favorite quote is by Ulysses S. Grant, “Everyone has his superstitions. One of mine has always been when I started to go anywhere, or to do anything, never to turn back or to stop until the thing intended was accomplished.”
In the future, Will is going to attend Lafayette College to major in Government and Law. He also shares that he has a field of interest in Public Policy and Urban Planning.
Will resides at on Riverside Drive with his parents, Maura and Charlie Adams. Will also has an older sister, Catherine (19).
