WOBURN - City leaders will lobby state legislators for a dozen new liquor licenses, which would be restricted for use by a sole Woburn Center business on Main Street and a myriad of new eateries planned for the future Woburn Mall redevelopment.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the City Council unanimously sanctioned a proposed home rule petition that seeks to expand the total number of restaurants that are allowed to serve alcohol in Woburn from 68 to 80 establishments.
Specifically, the city is asking for permission to grant as many as seven new all-alcoholic on-premises licenses to restauranteurs opening for business at the Woburn Village lifestyle center at 300 Mishawum Road. The proposal also wants to link four beer and wine licenses to East Woburn redevelopment, which when fully constructed, will include 350 apartments, a movie theatre complex, and as many as 20 new retail stores.
Lastly, local officials want to tie another all-alcoholic on-premises license to 428 Main St. in Woburn Center, which is currently the home of Italian restaurant Fortunato's.
Mayor Scott Galvin has already added his signature to the proposal, which now heads off the the state Legislature for its approval.
Under the state's alcohol statutes, the number of liquor licenses available in any given community are capped under a quota system that is based upon population size. That system specifies that cities and towns shall have one license for every 1,000 residents. However, in some instances, communities, which generously doled out liquor licenses before the state instituted the quota system, have far more restaurants and bars serving alcohol than what is technically allowed.
In a relatively new trend that has coincided with what many see as more lax public attitude about alcohol consumption, the state Legislature has recently been quite receptive to passing home rule petitions from communities looking to exceed their license quota.
During the recent City Council meeting, Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, though supportive of the effort to obtain new liquor licenses, insisted that the state should yield its control of the entire process back to local communities.
"The city having to go begging to the general court whenever it wants to issue new licenses, I have a real problem with that. We ought to be allowed to govern our own city. So I renew my objections to the whole process," said Concannon.
None of Concannon's colleagues challenged that viewpoint. However, City Council President Michael Anderson did suggest those protests — instead of being lodged in a forum where no one disagreed and nothing could be done to change the status quo — should be brought to the attention of state lawmakers.
"I know what you're talking about, but we're not in fantasy land," said Anderson in jest, while trying to steer the conversation back to the petition at hand.
Change…
According to figures from the Mass. Municipal Association (MMA), a non-profit advocacy group which represents local cities and towns, state politicians sanctioned some 150 liquor license expansion requests over the past five years. Cities and towns, which have enjoyed a decade-long period of economic growth, are seeking those licenses amidst a revitalization of downtown areas and as new mixed-use lifestyle centers take the place of older shopping plazas and industrial districts.
Woburn has already twice petitioned the legislature for new liquor licenses.
Back in 2011, state officials okayed a Home Rule petition that would allow the city to grant nine new liquor licenses for future developments along Commerce Way or at the long vacant Crest Buick dealership site off of Washington Street.
Again in Jan. of 2017, three other licenses were added to Woburn's inventory. Under that Home Rule petition, those alcohol permits were tied to Woburn's Dog House Bar & Grill at 434 Main St., East Woburn's Lord Hobo Brewery off of Draper Street, and a new restaurant proposed for 304 Cambridge St. by the Winchester line.
Presently, Woburn has 60 all-alcoholic on-premises licenses and eight beer and wine permits. However, all but one of those licenses has been issued. The city's License Commission is already entraining a request to pull that outstanding license, which is specific to 304 Cambridge Road.
The future of at least four other licenses are currently in question, as the entities that hold them are currently not in operation.
Those license holders include the owners of the shuttered Uno Pizzeria at the old Woburn Mall site, the closed Waxy O'Connors Pub off of Montvale Avenue in East Woburn, the potentially soon-to-be-closed New China Pearl Restaurant off of Mishawum Road, and the former CrestView Plaza function hall by Woburn Center.
According to Concannon, he believes Woburn, rather than cherry-picking cases where new licenses might be beneficial for the community, should be asking all business owners whether they're interested in serving alcohol in their establishments.
"Occasionally or randomly, we pick out a few places we'd like to see get a license without opening up that process [to others]. So I have an issue with the way we do that," he said.
