STONEHAM - As state leaders and first responders brace for a forecasted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan and the Board of Health urged Stonehamites to respect and lean on each other in the weeks ahead.
In a message to local citizens last Friday, when Stoneham learned of the town's first novel coronavirus fatality, town leaders thanked citizens for their patience and commitment to each other over the past three weeks.
"As we pause to reflect on the loss we've experienced, we are grateful for the support you continue to give this town," said Sheehan in a prepared statement on Friday. "[T]he commitment and grit shown by town staff, and the grace, dignity, pride and patience of our residents…will protect us the most during this challenging time. Please be mindful and respectful to each other."
Sheehan's recent message comes as experts from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) are projecting a dramatic and tragic surge in new COVID-19 infections and deaths during the month of April.
The warnings also come as confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Stoneham have more than doubled from 33 to 78 cases over the past seven days, according to the latest data released by the Board of Health on Tuesday.
"We ask that all residents continue to abide by federal social distancing guidelines and take proper precautions to protect you and your loved ones during this uncertain time. We understand that the severity of this situation — and the disruption it has caused to daily life — can be taxing on the mental health of our residents," the Board of Health acknowledged this week.
"State models predict that between 47,000 to 172,000 people in the Commonwealth will become infected with COVID-19…We must be vigilant in ensuring we all do our part to limit the spread of this outbreak," the local public health officials also advised.
Current COVID-19 outbreak models are based off the presumption that a critical mass of patients, infected before the state last month began enacting a series of draconian public health directives, will soon begin being admitted to hospitals across the state.
The expected delay between the emergency orders — such as those regarding the closure of schools and "non-essential" businesses — and the height of the public health crisis is due to the contagion's long two-to-14 day incubation period. Further complicating the projections is the fact that once patients' begin exhibiting symptoms, it will likely be days longer before their infections become severe enough to require medical interventions.
Both city and state officials, worried the coming peak in hospitalizations will overwhelm the state's health care network, have urged citizens to engage in uncompromising social-distancing behaviors in order to prevent unnecessary deaths.
In one of the latest directives, the local Board of Health is monitoring local supermarkets' compliance with new occupancy restrictions that limit the size of crowds allowed at one-time within grocery stores and other businesses that sell essential food, medicine, and household supplies.
Following federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, town officials are also now advising citizens to wear a face mask or similar article of protective covering any time they venture outside of their homes.
"Keep in mind that these face coverings are not mandated at this time, and the use of such equipment is not to protect you from the environment, but to ensure that any individual does not transmit particles into the air that may spread the risk of infection," the Board of Health explained last Friday.
Though Stoneham's total COVID-19 caseload is growing, so too are the numbers of people who have reportedly recovered from the viral infection. Based upon data from town officials, of the 78 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 48 are no longer exhibiting symptoms of being ill after completing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.
Based upon a comparison of COVID-19 infections in surrounding towns, Stoneham generally appears to be faring no better or worse than its immediate neighbors.
In Woburn, where two residents have died from the contagion, a total of 79 citizens had tested positive for the virus. Wakefield, which has also lost a citizen to the deadly illness, has recorded 60 cases, while Reading as of Tuesday morning had confirmed 53 COVID-19 cases in the community.
Globally, according to data provided by John Hopkins University in Maryland, some 1.4 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus, while the worldwide death toll as of Tuesday had surpassed 81,000 people.
The United States, which has confirmed more COVID-19 cases than any other nation, has lost 12,491 people to the virus. A total of 387,537 people in the nation had tested positive for the contagion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.