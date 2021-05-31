BURLINGTON - The Department of Public Works (DPW) wasted no time in finding solutions to Burlington’s slightly high levels of PFAS.
As the result of a new state drinking water standard, the town completed testing for a family of chemical compounds known as PFAS in the past week. The results indicate the presence of PFAS in a concentration above the new standard, and the town is taking immediate action to address these results.
Recent testing of the Vine Brook and Mill Pond treatment plants detected per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at levels of approximately 40 parts per trillion (ppt). Recently, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a new regulation setting the drinking water standard for six PFAS at 20 nanograms per liter (ng/L), equal to 20 parts per trillion (ppt) (referred to as PFAS6). The state set its own standards because these compounds are not yet regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Currently, EPA has an advisory level for two specific PFAS compounds (PFOA and PFOS) of 70 ppt.
“The 40 part per trillion figure is equivalent to one drop in our water tank every six hours,” DPW Director John Sanchez detailed in context for the Board of Selectmen.
The DPW is constructing a plan of action to reduce the amount of PFAS in the town’s drinking water, including opening its connection with Lexington to provide water from MWRA, which does not contain PFAS, to reduce demand on Burlington’s sources. The water from Lexington will help dilute the chemicals in Burlington’s water.
“We are committed to providing consumers with safe and reliable water and are working diligently to develop a plan that ensures the public water supply meets the state’s new drinking water standards,’’ declared Sanchez. “We will keep the public informed as we work with local and state officials to develop, design and implement the most expedient, effective and fiscally responsible solution to this emerging chemical of concern.”
Sanchez confirmed when Phase 2A of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) project is completed by the end of 2022, problems like elevated PFAS will be much easier to manage. This phase of the notable project entails laying down and connecting the water pipe from Burlington through Lexington and Arlington via Adams Street. Additionally, the DPW is going to start designing a facility at the Mill Pond treatment plant that will provide extra filters to ensure all unwanted chemical levels in the town’s water are kept well below the state’s standards.
“The plan is to start designing the new facility this summer, go to September Town Meeting and ask for funding, and complete construction by the end of next year,” Sanchez explained. “As for the MWRA, we are going as fast as we can with that connection. We have been regulated with the permitting process, but are finally at the point where we should start laying pipe in a couple months.”
PFAS are a family of manmade chemicals used for non-stick coatings and firefighting foams. Manufacturing of certain PFAS was discontinued in the U.S. about 30 years ago, but they may still be used in imported products. PFAS are resilient and do not degrade easily in soil and water. As a result, they are widely found in the environment and many consumer products where they migrate to the food supply and drinking water. In fact, most people already have concentrations of these chemicals in their blood as food and consumer products are additional points of exposure.
The DEP recommends consumers in a sensitive subgroup (pregnant or nursing women, infants and people diagnosed by their health care provider to have a compromised immune system), are advised not to consume, drink, or cook with water when the level of PFAS6 is above 20 ppt. The DEP says that “consuming water with PFAS6 above the drinking water standard does not mean that adverse effects will occur. The degree of risk depends on the level of the chemicals and the duration of exposure.’’
There are scientific studies that suggest potential links between exposure to certain PFAS in the environment and health effects. The studies have looked at the effects on the development of fetuses and infants, the thyroid, the liver, kidneys, hormone levels and the immune system, as well as if a cancer risk exists for people exposed to levels well above the drinking water standard.
Sanchez expounded further that it would take a “lifetime of drinking” water with this low amount of PFAS in it to affect an individual without a compromised immune system.
There are currently 40 communities and counting in Massachusetts that have similar high levels of PFAS.
The DEP and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control both note more research is needed and ongoing, and it is important to remember consuming water with high PFAS6 levels does not mean adverse effects will occur. While awaiting further scientific study, Mass DEP has acted to set a drinking water standard and statewide, public water suppliers are working in the best interest of consumers to lower PFAS6 levels where they are found to be at or above 20 ppt.
Consumers concerned about potential health effects of PFAS should consult a medical professional.
The selectmen are thankful for the DPW’s immediate action in regards to dealing with this newly found issue.
“We take our water very seriously in Burlington,” professed Selectman Michael Runyan. “I want to thank [Sanchez] for taking such swift action with the new guidelines. I hope the new facility at Mill Pond will prevent these situations in the future.”
There are no plans to move forward with a full water ban, but Sanchez acknowledged such actions may still come down the line depending on any new regulations enacted by the DEP in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.