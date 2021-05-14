Without a mayor to approve a budget (or make other important decisions), towns tend to leave these vital choices up to the larger electorate as a whole in a process known as Town Meeting. Some towns run a form of Town Meeting open to all residents while other towns elect residents to serve the members of each precinct.
In 1970, Burlington adopted a representative form of Town Meeting whereby voters in each precinct elect residents to serve as Town Meeting members and represent them during the annual meeting. Winchester did the same thing five years later. Reading, meanwhile, actually adopted a representative Town Meeting in 1944.
Some towns, like Wilmington, Tewksbury and Stoneham, maintain an open form of Town Meeting. This allows any resident in town to show up and participate.
Regardless of which form of Town Meeting a town chooses to run, the pandemic has made it a tougher process, forcing some towns to go virtual and others to find large spaces to hold the 100s of people who wish to participate. If it’s an open Town Meeting, towns like Wilmington, Tewksbury and Stoneham must find a way to meet in person while Winchester, Reading and Burlington can run a virtual (or hybrid in Burlington’s case) version of Town Meeting.
Since towns that host a representative Town Meeting know how many members will show up (each town has a specific number - Burlington has 126 while Winchester and Reading have 192), those towns can plan ahead. However, for towns that run an open Town Meeting, one, 100 or 1,000 residents could show up thereby necessitating an in-person format.
For instance, Wilmington, since the start of the pandemic last year, held its spring and fall Town Meetings in the Shriner’s Auditorium with enough space to physically distance everyone the required six-feet.
Burlington actually held its first pandemic Town Meeting outside last June, but switched to a hybrid model for its September, January and current sessions.
Virtual Town Meeting
Going virtual hasn’t necessarily made Town Meeting run any smoother. In fact, at least in Winchester, it’s muddied up the waters and caused a lot of head-scratching.
This is Winchester’s third virtual Town Meeting. The first two went pretty smoothly, but this year the town hit a rough patch thanks to technology glitches and voter confusion; two things that rarely happen during in-person sessions.
Technology issues are always bound to happen, regardless of whether it’s Town Meeting or a Zoom call with your relatives. However, some problems are tough to overcome, especially with the rigid Town Meeting rules that most towns use when conducting their meetings.
For instance, several times over the course of four nights of Winchester Town Meeting a member attempted to speak on an article but the town moderator never recognized the Town Meeting member. Why? Even though the Town Meeting member clicked the right button (the Raise Your Hand feature on WebEx, Zoom or vVoter), the technology never sent the request to the moderator or anyone with the capability to see it and alert the moderator.
Another issue involved taking the actual vote. One attempt to pass an amendment on a budget article hit a snag when the moderator called for a vote, then stopped the vote for a point of order, only to ask Town Meeting members to vote again. Members could see the original vote, which rejected the amendment, but upon revote, the amendment passed.
Therefore, some members, confused about the situation, called for a third vote. However, Winchester’s Town Counsel Mina Markarious pointed out the rules state a vote isn’t official until the town moderator calls it and Winchester’s Town Moderator Heather von Mering never acknowledged the initial vote. So, Town Meeting never took a third vote and the amendment passed.
The situation clearly frustrated Winchester’s town clerk, moderator and town counsel because, while a third vote could have solved some of the confusion, Robert’s Rules, which the town uses to conduct its meetings, says otherwise.
Hybrid model
One town that managed to survive the pandemic Town Meeting so far, Burlington revamped its sessions from in-person to a hybrid model that allows for some members to come in person while most everyone else stays at home.
Town Clerk Amy Warfield said this session of Town Meeting is going well and things went better than she imagined Monday night as Burlington passed its fiscal year budget. Part of that success could involve the use of the hybrid model where 11 Town Meeting members participated in person at the high school and the rest remained virtual.
“Not everyone is virtual because some people don’t have computers or can’t navigate the virtual setting,” Warfield noted. “We don’t have enough staff to support an all virtual meeting.”
Last year, Burlington did hold an in-person session in June, outdoors with a much smaller than usual warrant containing only the articles the town had to pass (mostly involving the town’s finances).
“We couldn’t bring every issue forward,” Warfield admitted. “It became, ‘what do we need to pass.’”
However, the town couldn’t hold outdoor meetings in September and especially not in January, so without the space to hold an indoor session that could accommodate everyone separated out six feet, Burlington switched to the hybrid model.
Warfield said moving to the hybrid model worked so far. The town suffered some technology issues, mostly relating to members forgetting to unmute themselves. Other than that, WebEx, the town’s choice to host the meetings, hasn’t failed them. It includes a registration feature so members can check in and polling capabilities so members can vote on each article. Discussion is conducted through the Raise Your Hand feature that notifies the town moderator when a member wishes to speak.
Warfield said the town moderator has become good at pausing to allow all members the time to speak and so all members are recognized. She added normal protocols call for residents to stand and announce themselves and their precinct when they wish to speak. Virtually, standing, obviously, is no longer required.
When asked if representative Town Meeting works best in a virtual or hybrid setting (as compared to an open session), the Burlington Town Clerk said it helps because she knows how many people to look for. Burlington requires only 64 members for a quorum. Winchester and Reading, due to a larger number of Town Meeting members, require 97.
As this is now Burlington’s third time in the hybrid setting, Warfield said while some bumps remain, the town got more technologically savvy. It helps to have a town clerk who spent 25 years in the electronic publishing field, so she’s no neophyte in this regard. Of course, even though the hybrid option works, Warfield still hopes to see everyone in September.
Light at the end of the tunnel
For Winchester, long nights of debate aren’t uncommon during Town Meeting. Even in-person sessions could last three to four hours. But virtual Town Meeting’s three to four hour runtime includes more than debate. Minutes are spent waiting on motions to appear on the screen, discussing procedural issues, dealing with technical problems such as not being able to hear people, and arguing over whether a vote taken actually counted (not to mention an issue currently under police investigation involving a member possibly being hacked where someone using his account posted some derogatory comments in the Zoom chat).
Fortunately, this may all come to an end by fall Town Meeting as vaccines, especially in Massachusetts, continue to go into arms. It probably can’t come fast enough, even for towns that continue to hold in-person meetings.
Town Meeting is the time when the whole town (or those elected to represent the town) comes together to discuss important topics like zoning bylaws, capital projects and the budget. It’s proven difficult to do that when residents can’t see the people they are debating or can’t debate period due to technological glitches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.