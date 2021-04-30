To the Reading community, Mia Pantano is a kind friend to all. Her teachers label her as an outgoing and inclusive classmate and friend who always has something to add. The impact Mia has made on the Reading and RMHS community will always be remembered because of the continuous smile she has on her face. RMHS will be missing a great rocket but Rhode Island will gain a great hawk.
Next fall, Mia plans on pursuing a degree in Political Science at Roger Williams University. She’s always had a passion for politics and looks forward to the new opportunities college will bring. All of her hard work has paid off as she’s excited for the new doors that will be opened.
When reflecting on her most exciting moments from high school, Mia shares that many of them revolve around playing sports and spending time with friends. She’s forever thankful to RMHS for giving her the opportunity to make some lifelong friendships.
“Some of my favorite memories include playing high school sports and spending time with friends in school (before the pandemic). It’s the little things that stood out to me more than larger events, such as a specific class I enjoyed and who I got close to. I’ve played lacrosse and ran on the cross country team for all 4 years of high school, so participating in sports has always been a huge part of my life,” Mia shares.
For the past four years, Mia has consistently challenged herself academically and personally. This year she’s enrolled in AP Government and Politics, H History and Science of Epidemic Diseases, H Journalism (1st semester), H Film and Literature (2nd semester), Intro to Calculus, H-Spanish 5. Because of her devotion to her studies, Mia has been inducted into the National Honor Society chapter at RMHS. To be in this club, Mia has always incorporated the characteristics of leadership roles, volunteer work, and role model ideals into her daily routine.
Something very important to Mia is giving back to the community in any way possible. In the past, she has volunteered as a CCD teacher at St. Agnes parish. To show her passion for lacrosse, Mia appreciates spreading the love she has for the sport onto the youth. She coaches a U9 lacrosse team and she volunteers at various youth lacrosse
clinics.
“I take part in these activities because I enjoy giving back to my community, especially in areas that have also influenced myself as well,” Mia shares.
Mia has been a vital member of both the Varsity Lacrosse team and Cross Country team for the past four years. She's achieved a varsity letter in cross country for her great work and achievements. Mia will always be remembered as a dedicated and talented athlete, as well as a friend, to her coaches and teammates at RMHS.
In her free time, Mia enjoys running, biking, hiking, yoga, and reading. She also likes spending quality time with friends and family. Some of her favorites include, popcorn and the movie La La Land. Her favorite restaurant is sweetgreen and her favorite dessert is cake. She could also be seen working as a cashier at Pizza World or at Foss Lacrosse as a sales associate.
In this time, Mia would like to thank her family, friends, teachers, and coaches for helping her reach her personal, athletic, and academic goals. She’s forever grateful for the influence they’ve had on her and wouldn't be the person she is today without it.
“I would like to thank my parents, teachers, and coaches for supporting me and shaping me into the person I am today,” Mia shares.
Mia resides on Harriman Ave. with her parents, Christine and Michael, and younger sister, Emma (14).
