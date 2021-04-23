Born and raised in Reading, Jane Ryan has been a devoted student as well as a kind friend to all. Through her many academic and personal achievements lie her integrity and scholastic perseverance. With landing high leadership roles and maintaining impressive grades, she coincides with her twin sister Kate, who has the same morals.
For the past four years, Jane has been an avid member of the Reading Memorial High School Spanish Club, and Letters for Soldiers. Along with this, Jane has done field hockey all four years. She shares that she’ll forever remember and be grateful for the great times spent with her good friends, new and old, on the team. She’s also volunteered for youth field hockey to try and pass down her love for the sport.
“I will always remember the friendships with so many people in my classes and from sports. Field Hockey was my favorite sport throughout high school. The program gave me so many great friendships and the program is something I will always remember,” Jane shares.
Jane looks forward to pursuing a field of interest of business at college next year. Next fall, Jane will attend Fordham University with her sister, Kate. Their hard work over the past four years has finally paid off as their dedication is portrayed through their acceptence to such a prestigious school.
“Getting into colleges was an exciting moment because it made me feel like I had accomplished what I had worked for and made me proud of myself,” Jane shares.
With a busy schedule from being on the field hockey team and many other clubs, to working at the extended day program at Birch Meadow, Jane adds being on the High Honors to her many involving classes. This year Jane is enrolled in many interesting classes, including AP Euro, AP Spanish, Honors Film and Literature /Honors Horror, Intro to Calculus, and Environmental Science.
Jane also makes time for volunteer work as it’s very important to her. Along with volunteering at field hockey camps, she also helps out at the CCD camps at Saint Agnes church. This was something that she did when she was younger and enjoyed very much and wanted to make it fun for younger students.
To commemorate Jane’s hard work and devotion to her studies, she’s been inducted into the National Honor Society chapter at RMHS. This club recognizes students based on an impressive GPA, volunteer hours, leadership roles, and overall a good role model. She’s been publicly recognized as someone who exudes all these qualities by being Student of the Month. Jane has also achieved a place on the Honor Roll.
In Jane's free time, she could be seen practicing field hockey, hanging out with friends, going to Boston, and spending time with family. She also likes being with her friends and going out for dinner or getting coffee.
Jane credits her favorite teacher to be her well loved Spanish teacher, Courtney Pray. Jane shares Mrs. Prays always makes the environment encouraging and positive to achieve such great achievements.
“Mrs. Pray was my freshman year Spanish teacher and although it was a long time ago, that class is so memorable and she has always been there for me. I learned so much about spanish from her as well as how to be a good person. Mrs. Pray makes learning easy and fun and she taught me how to be a better person and student.” Jane shares.
Jane would like to take this time to thank those who have had the biggest impact on her success, academically and personally.
“I would like to thank friends, family, and all of my teachers. I could not have been successful throughout high school without their help,” Jane shares.
Jane resides on Pine Ridge Rd. with her parents, Beth and Todd, and twin sister, Kate (18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.