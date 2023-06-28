WOBURN - Though it’s unclear if his objections will result in any action, School Committee member Dr. John Wells recently challenged local officials who ignored Tidd Scholarship rules this year in bestowing the awards to two female students at WMHS.
During the local education board’s most recent gathering in the Joyce Middle School, Wells recalled being surprised about the Tidd Scholarship award committee’s decision when it was announced during the Class of 2023’s graduation ceremony at the outset of this month.
According to Wells, though he has no doubts that both award recipients are deserving of the recognition, any surviving Tidd family relatives and central office administrators should have been notified about the decision to deviate from the long-established selection criteria that require a student of each sex to be chosen for the scholarship.
“This does not detract from the two students who received the award. They obviously do a lot in school and represent themselves very well,” said the School Committee member.
“Unfortunately, for some reason the administration didn’t know before hand that a determination was made to change the parameters of the scholarship. No one knew until the award was given,” he explained.
Funding for the Tidd Scholarship was set aside in the will of late North Woburn businessman and civil engineer Marshall Tidd, who passed away in 1905. The first male and female recipients of the scholarship were bestowed the award the following year in 1906.
According to historical records, including excerpts from the late benefactor’s 1899 will, two members of WMHS graduating class - including one of each sex - are to be selected for the scholarship each year by a three-person committee that consists of Woburn’s mayor, the principal of the high school, and the president of the Woburn’s Women Club.
As Wells noted at the recent School Committee meeting, back in 1907, or the second time the scholarship was awarded in Woburn, two WMHS girls were selected for the honor. However, controversy then ensued, as Tidd’s relatives and others reportedly complained the wishes of the late businessman had been ignored.
Since that time - or at least up until this year - a member of each sex has been awarded the scholarship.
According to Wells, he believes the scholarship committee should have consulted the general public before deciding to change the selection criteria - especially since the scholarship is the only announced and awarded during WMHS graduation exercises.
“If you change the rules mid-stream, how is that fair to the students? I’m sure there were some male students who were hoping the would be given this award,” said Wells.
“If you’re going to change things, you should at least involve the family. And if we don’t feel like we can follow the terms [under which the scholarship funding was entrusted to us], we shouldn’t take the money,” he added.
No other School Committee members had any comment in regards to the scholarship decision this year and no votes or other directions were given to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley in regards to revisiting the selection criteria.
