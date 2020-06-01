READING – The Finance Committee recently dealt with a budget shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year by adding $270,000 to the reserve fund to help cover Covid-19 unknowns and preserve the School Committee’s top two priorities facing the budget axe.
Off the school’s budget cutting list is a new human resources position ($60,000) and the proposed trimming of a cost of living adjustment for non-unionized employees from 3%to 2%, which would have saved $53,000 in the $48 million fiscal 2021 budget to be acted on at the date uncertain upcoming Town Meeting.
Town Manager Bob LeLacheur had requested the Schools cut $270,000 from their budget with similar cuts on the Town Hall side plus pushing out capital outlay projects to another year with the large number of unknowns facing the town both on the revenue side and expenditures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trimmed from the school budget were an elementary classroom teacher due to declining enrollment ($50,000), curriculum funding, professional development funds plus reductions in sick leave buy back budgeted for retiring teachers and salary reductions by the hiring of new teachers replacing the retirees and other small dollar items.
After a lengthy discussion regarding the transfer of additional free cash to the reserve fund for this one time COVID-19 driven emergency and support for the HR hiring, the main sticking point became the $53,000 to pay the COLA adjustment for the schools and $35,000 to pay the final six months of COLA for non-union employees on the town hall side (LeLacheur had included 6 months of COLA funding in his budget figuring if the town could afford it the final 6 months could be added at the November Town Meeting). Finance Committee members supporting the payment primarily felt that it was a matter of fairness since the union employees were getting the cost of living adjustment. Members opposed felt they should save money when possible due to all the unknowns facing the town and that giving out raises when a number of local taxpayers were now not employed (while none of the full-time employees of the town had been laid off or furloughed) would not be a great optic for taxpayers.
For the first hour of the discussion those present at the virtual meeting including School Committee members, Select Boarders and other town officials talked about adding the funds for the two School line items, the COLA for town side workers ,and $20,000 for additional human resources services at town hall. They also spoke about the need for additional money in the Finance Committee reserve fund to cover COVID-19 uncertainties and adding back in the $168,000 for the above items.
The final two hours were aimed more at the votes necessary to allow this to happen (or not) by the Finance Committee. The committee agreed on adding the $270,000 to the reserve fund. The key vote and much discussion centered on the COLA funding. That motion for $88,000 lost in a tie vote with Paula Perry, Sean Jacobs, Jeanne Borawski and Nick Boivin voting yes and no votes cast by Ed Ross, Dan Dewar, Andrew Mclauchlan and Fincom chair Eric Burkhart.
The vote prompted impassioned pleas from each of the four yes voters and a second motion linking the COLA money with the HR funding which had received favorable comments over the prior two hours. The vote on that linked amendment passed unanimously.
Following the vote, Burkhart remarked the discussion “was not an easy conversation” and not one I enjoyed having. Also School Committee chair Chuck Robinson thanked the Finance committee for their support on behalf of his board.
The Finance Committee after over three hours on that discussion then went on to other agenda items and discussion of Town Meeting warrant articles.
Budget cut background
As a result of budget uncertainties and following meetings with LeLacheur, Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty presented $270,000 in budget cuts to the Finance Committee on May 12. However, these cuts had not been presented to the School Committee and board chair Chuck Robinson expressed his opinion that he was not fully supportive of the cuts and instead favored additional funds being transferred to the reserve fund to cover the proposed reductions and unknown expenses caused by COVID-19.
The Finance Committee did not vote on the cuts, giving the School Committee opportunity to discuss them at their meeting May 14.
At that meeting, Chief Financial Officer Gail Dowd went over the proposed cuts previously presented to the Finance Committee and encountered opposition to the proposal. Dowd said in light of not knowing what the schools will look like next year with transportation, social distancing and extra cleaning etc., they chose to reduce the budget without dismantling any programs. They would monitor revolving accounts and deal with the huge number of unknowns by requesting a transfer later if necessary or additional funds at the November Town Meeting.
Robinson responded “unknown is the key word” and advocated “taking a deep breath” and not move so quickly to make cuts before more is known.
Other committee members agreed with Sean Brandt and Erin Gaffen saying some of the cuts were not too painful but they may need those funds due to COVID-19. They favored keeping the COLA funds and HR person in the budget.
Tom Wise then made motion not to cut their budget due to the unknowns, including whether the finance committee would increase the amount of free cash to be used. The motion met with the apparent agreement of Robinson and others, but no vote was taken as the meeting ran out of time and adjourned at some 10 p.m. deadline.
They had intended to meet at 6 p.m. Monday May 18 before the Finance Committee meeting to vote on their position regarding the cuts, but members apparently couldn’t meet the open meeting law 48 hour notice posting requirements.
