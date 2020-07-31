DANVERS - North Shore Community College Interim President Nate Bryant is pleased to announce the Wakefield students listed below graduated from the college on June 25, 2020:
Tina Anderson, Melissa Benedetto, Edith Bridge, Daniel Clarke, Megan Devlin, Jenna Dunton, Tina Fabbo, Kelsey Forgione, Madison Macmillan, Nicole Mcrae, Matthew Norton, Jonathan Rawcliffe, Cole Saunders, Emily Smith, Lauren Tryder, Kristina Valenza, Mera Yang
Congratulations to all.
