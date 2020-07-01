WAKEFIELD - The Town Council recently voted to extend Wakefield’s program that allows restaurants to utilize designated public spaces for outdoor dining and amends liquor licenses for establishments who wish to serve alcohol at their outdoor spaces. Originally approved for Thursday at noon to Sunday at 10 p.m., the June 22 vote amended the public-space program to seven days a week. The Council also supports allowing retail merchants to extend into sidewalk areas, provided accessibility and ADA compliance is retained.
Councilors agreed to monitor and adjust the plan as necessary, with a goal of helping local businesses as they begin to reopen under the Governor’s Phase 2 guidelines.
Plan highlights:
Certain areas of public way on Main St., Water St., North Ave., and Tuttle St. will be available for outdoor dining. Access the application.
The Department of Public Works will set up all necessary barriers to ensure safety of the on-street spaces. Establishments will need to provide their own tables, chairs, and umbrellas (if desired).
There should be a 90-minute maximum per seating with a six-party limit per table. Contact logs should be maintained.
A restaurant with a private parking or lawn area can utilize that space without Town approval.
However, if it holds a liquor license and intends to serve outside, the Town must amend its license to reflect the expanded footprint. View the license-amendment application.
Retail establishments wishing to use sidewalk space should contact the Town Administrator’s office to coordinate.
All establishments must adhere to the Governor’s reopening guidelines, including restaurant-specific and/or retail protocols, and maintain ADA accessibility.
Councilor’s look forward to working with you as you reopen your business. If you have questions about this program, you can connect with our Town Administrator’s office at (781) 246-6390.
