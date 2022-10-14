Emmalynn Shmulsky is known as a bright, creative, and compassionate person by the Reading community. In her previous years, she has attended Alice M. Barrows elementary school, Walter S. Parker Middle School, and finally Reading Memorial High School.
She truly enjoys the RMHS community and states, “I love connecting with my teachers, sharing my ideas and my love for the outdoors with others in our community.”
Emmalynn shared that her most exciting moment in her high school career was creating the Outdoors Club with her friend, Sedona Skenderian.
She says, “We are both very passionate about the outdoors, nature has always played a huge part in my life. I was so excited when we were able to create a club where we could share this love for the outdoors with others at RMHS. I am so excited for the rest of this year for the club and how it will continue even after we graduate.”
Emmalynn has co-founded the RMHS Outdoors Club since sophomore year and has continued to run it junior and senior year.
For sports, Emmalynn has recently joined a rowing team this fall called the Gentle Giant Rowing Club (GGRC) and they row on the Mystic River in Somerville.
She states, “We practice five days a week in the afternoons and do regattas on the weekends. I am so happy I joined the team, my teammates and coaches are wonderful and I always leave feeling like I worked hard, rowed well and had fun.”
Emmalynn has consistently worked hard and has achieved honor roll for all four years. At the moment she is taking Honors Spanish 5, AP BC Calculus, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Epidemic disease, and AP Physics C. She was awarded the Bausch and Lomb University of Rochester book award junior year for science.
Throughout high school, Emmalynn shares the classes and teachers that influenced her development. The first teacher that she talked about was Mr.Albright. He was her freshman biology teacher as well as her junior AP Biology teacher.
She goes on to say, “The flipped classroom gave me a different way of learning and allowed me to gain confidence in what I had learned while having that support in the classroom. After my biology experience between my freshman and junior years, he made the classroom an excellent place to learn.”
Her second teacher that she is grateful for is Mr.Buono, he was her sophomore AP chemistry teacher.
She states, “He did an amazing job explaining concepts and showing how chemistry is part of everything in the universe. Coming out of that class I had learned so much and had a desire to learn even more.”
Emmalynn would also like to share some thanks to some important people. She said, “I would like to thank my teachers, family, friends and mentors for helping me be the best version of myself and grow throughout my high school career. I am so grateful to my teachers for encouraging my love for learning and for elevating my academics that I will continue to grow in my higher education. My mom, dad, brother, and grandparents have always supported me in all aspects of my life, their immense love for me has allowed me to strive for my goals and passions with a support system that has my back. I want to thank my friends as we always lift each other up whether it be academics, activities or just life and never fail to make each other laugh. I want to thank everyone else that has given me a chance or taught me something to broaden my perspective and grow as an individual.”
Emmalynn frequently spends her time volunteering for Newton Wellesley Hospital every week on Wednesday afternoons. She works in the day surgery recovery unit and sometimes in the PACU. She helps nurses, PCAs, and doctors with aiding patients and discharging patients.
She says, “It has been a wonderful experience to get to meet so many new people, help my community and learn about working in a medical hospital setting.”
In her free time she loves to cook, hang out with friends, spend time with her family, paint, hike, take a quick trip to the beach, and play the flute.
Some quick facts about Emmalynn are that her favorite food is pasta, her favorite show is Gilmore Girls, her favorite book is “Pride and Prejudice”, her favorite dessert is ice cream, and her favorite animal is a sea turtle.
Emmalynn shares that what she will remember most about high school is the academic experiences and memories she holds with her friends.
She states, “The classes that I had helped me expand my learning but also become closer with those who were in the same classes as me. Whether it was sharing our perspectives on a book or doing a titration together, I will always remember who I shared my high school experience with and how we supported each other.”
In the future, Emmalynn would like to major in chemical engineering. She hopes to explore her opportunities in the vast field of stem and discover something that she is passionate about.
Emmalynn resides on Munroe Avenue with her parents, Kate and Dylan Shmulsky. Emmalyn also has a younger brother, Isaac (13).
