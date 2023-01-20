READING - Volatile energy prices and infrastructure investments associated with local and state “decarbonization” goals will drive up the average Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) customers’ utility bills by roughly $156 a year.
On Wednesday night, RMLD’s Board of Commissioners agreed to institute a series of rate increases that will effect all customer classes beginning on March 1. On average, most RMLD consumers can expect their monthly bills to increase by around $13, according to the Board of Commissioners and RMLD General Manager Gregory Phipps.
Wednesday’s action was supported by RMLD’s Citizens’ Advisory Board, which recommended passage of the proposed rate increases. According to officials on both boards, the revised charges are necessary in order to help the municipal non-profit absorb higher operating expenses and higher monthly power supply costs.
“RMLD’s operating budget increased by 16 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. This is driven by continued infrastructure investments to support decarbonization in accordance with the 2021 Massachusetts climate legislation,” utility company representatives explained in a prepared statement issued yesterday.
“Power supply costs have been volatile, and the current price forecasts indicate a 2 percent increase for 2023 compared to actual 2022 power supply costs. Power supply costs are pass-through to customers at cost with no markup,” RMLD officials further explained.
With rates being based on customer classes, residential customers can expect a 9.3 percent increase in monthly bills, while residential “time-of-use” clients will see an estimated 6.8 percent increase. Commercial and industrial classes will see rates go up by 9.3 and 9 percent, respectively, while school customers should see monthly bills climb by roughly 4.4 percent.
In a letter sent out on Thursday explaining the reasons for the rate hikes, Phipps reminded area residents that RMLD’s charges are still substantially lower than those levied by for-profit firms like Eversource and National Grid. Just last September, National Grid jacked up its electric rates by 64 percent, while Eversource instituted a smaller but still substantial 43 percent hike.
RMLD officials say that based upon the revised rate schedule, monthly bills for local residents who use an average 812 kilowatt hours per month will be $180 less than Eversource customers’ monthly tab and $245 lower than a typical National Grid consumer’s bill.
The general manager also credited the Board of Commissioners for trying to control the impact of the price changes by delaying the rate increase until March.
“We realize that any increase can be burdensome, but, as a not-for-profit municipal utility, we work diligently to provide reliable, low-cost, and increasingly non-carbon electricity to your home,” he wrote in his message to RMLD customers. “Also, RMLD is postponing the increase until March 1, after the winter heating season to help ease the burden.”
The Board of Commissioner’s decision earlier this week marks the second time since last July that rates have been hiked due to rocketing power supply costs.
Specifically, over the summer, Phipps advised customers to expect their bills to climb by about 12 percent, an increase which translated into an estimated added annual expense of $180 for the average residential customer.
In 2021, a typical household was charged approximately $118 a month for electricity. Combing both July’s increase and the latest rate changes announced earlier this week, that average monthly bill will reportedly climb to $151, based on information presented by RLMD officials.
