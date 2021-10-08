Olivia Chamberlain has always been a curious and adventurous person. She attended Joshua Eaton and Parker Middle School. Now as a senior at Reading Memorial High School, she is very assiduous academically while being highly involved outside the classroom. Her peers would describe her as an extremely kind person.
Some of Olivia’s favorite memories at RMHS are all related to field hockey, especially when her team won the games.
She shares, “I play with pretty much all of my friends, I really love my team and my coach and the environment in general. There’s nothing like a bus ride home from a successful night game.”
Olivia really loves playing field hockey. When she was a freshman, she tried out for the school’s field hockey team and made it on the freshman team. The following year when she was a sophomore, she earned a spot on the junior varsity team. As her skills for field hockey developed, she was playing on the varsity team as a junior. Now as a senior, Olivia still remains committed to the varsity field hockey team. She also shares that she is one of the starting players along with some other seniors on her team.
Outside of school, Olivia has a busy schedule. This includes: her working experiences, volunteer work, and club involvements.
She states, “I work at an assisted living facility as a server. I have been doing this since freshman year with the exception of about a year for covid reasons. I also worked at American Eagle for about 6 months.”
Besides working, Olivia spends her time volunteering because she believes that service work is crucial.
She shares, “I did a lot of community service this past summer. I helped special ed pre-schools over the summer. In addition, I tutored a lot and helped set up Parker Middle School for the school year. I also helped at a field hockey camp that my coach was running. Volunteering is important, as you can tell most of the things I helped at were in my own community which I think is really important. It also just feels good to help people who need it.”
Furthermore, Olivia has been involved in Cradles to Crayons, a club that she has been doing for three years since sophomore year. She is also a member of the Culture Club this year.
In school, Olivia is always a student eager to learn. In the past, some of her favorite classes were biology, chemistry, and Spanish. As a senior, Olivia’s classes include: Advanced Placement Calculus, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement Government, Spanish 5, Honors Journalism, and Honors Epidemic Disease.
Olivia is a very hardworking student in all of her classes. During her junior year, Olivia was the recipient of the Williams College Book Award.
The award states that it “...is given to a student who is near the top of the class and has demonstrated intellectual leadership and made significant contributions to the school and community.”
She shares that she really appreciates all of her teachers.
Olivia shares that she is very thankful for Mr. Albright. She says, “Mr. Albright was my biology teacher freshman year and junior year. He really inspired my love for biology in his class. He is just very smart when it comes to biology and was able to explain anything I asked him, which really inspired me to have such a great understanding of the world through biology. I really want to thank him for sparking my love for biology. ”
Another teacher that influenced her development and wanted to give thanks was one of her Spanish teachers.
She notes, “I had a Spanish teacher freshman year, Mr. Binaghi, who really made me want to continue learning spanish.”
Olivia even reflected back to middle school and shared, “I also really need to thank my 7th grade English teacher, Mr. Spinali. He was a really good English teacher but the thing that really made his class so important to me is the confidence he convinced me to have and how he brought me out of my shell. I can confidently say I'm not the same person as I was before his class.”
When she is able to have free time, Olivia enjoys spending her time with her family. Besides family bonding, over the years, she has developed close friendships and loves hanging out with her friends. Her favorite food is Chinese food, but her favorite restaurant is Chipotle. Olivia’s favorite movie is “Gifted,” and her favorite actor is Tanner Buchanan. Brownies are her favorite dessert. Her favorite season would be autumn. She shares that her favorite quote is by Will Smith, “Those who say I can and those who say I can’t – are usually both right.”
For her future plans, Olivia wants to major in biology. Her field of interest would be in the medical field, either a physician assistant or to become a doctor. She is thinking of attending a college down south, but right now she is unsure which specific school she wants to attend.
Olivia resides on Gleason Road with both her parents, Mary Ellen and Craig Chamberlain, and her older brother Sean, (19).
