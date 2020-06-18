READING - In a presentation to the School Committee Thursday night School Chief Financial Officer Gail Dowd announced there would be “significant delays” in the modular classrooms project at the Birch Meadow School.
She said the modular would not be ready for students until mid-October as a result of COVID-19 related delays experienced by the vendor.
Dowd said she would be meeting with Birch Meadow Principal Julia Hendrix to develop a contingency plan for students to be housed somewhere else at the school, perhaps in the gym or cafeteria until the modular classrooms were put in service.
The schools were recently notified by Vanguard Modular Building Systems that they are experiencing a manufacturing delay in the production and delivery of the modular classrooms. The manufacturer had reduced staffing, which resulted in reduced production capacity over the last eight to ten weeks. In addition, the manufacturer also had a plant shut down due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, the plant was shut down for 7 days while all staff were tested.
The updated schedule impact, barring any additional unforeseen delays, is that the manufacturing phase would be completed August 10, 2020 with delivery scheduled for the following week. Once the modulars are delivered and are on-site and set in place, there is approximately five weeks of work.
Based on the revised schedule, the completion date is now targeted for the end of September, early October. Dowd said the schools are working closely with Vanguard to expedite any portions of the project to start construction(deck/canopy structures) in advance of the modular units being set in place.
Town meeting authorized the spending of up to $1,125,000 for two or three modulars (depending on cost) and the bid winner was Vanguard Modular Building Systems of Pennsylvania (with an office in Danvers) with a total bid for three classrooms at $764,233, well below the other two bidders and $435,767 under the capital expenditure authorization. The price for two classrooms was $557,286 with the optional alternate third modular at $206,547.
The bid prices do not include furniture, fixtures, technology and the teacher’s desk but are lower in part because of site work to be done by the Reading DPW according to Facilities Director Joe Huggins. These items will come out of the money saved with the lower than expected bid.
The other two bidders were Triumph Modular - $1,145,762 and Avatar Construction Corp. – $1,577,000.
