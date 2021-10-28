WOBURN - The three-member Woburn License Commission went with a decision to move the mandatory alcohol license mandatory meeting from City Hall to the auditorium at Woburn Memorial High School with the decision being a very positive one.
The city of Woburn has 63 liquor licenses to five varying groups, including 38 restaurants, and almost all met at the Flaherty Auditorium with great success.
Representatives from the license holders came enmasse but spread out all over the Flaherty Auditorium in a pandemic mode with a quality loud speaker system bringing most of the city’s message right to the participants.
The invitees were welcomed by Chairman Thomas Skeffington, as well as Mayor Scott Galvin, along with members David Gilgun and William Pappalardo, who all urged the license holders to obey city and state rules (Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission) for the rest of year 2021 and next year.
Only four license holders missed the meeting, however, and two current license holders who are not open any more were among the absentees.
The most serious message again came from Captain John Murphy, who has become legendary at these annual meetings, who came forward again with a general theme of obeying the law or lose the license.
Mayor Scott Galvin was also firm in the opening remarks in telling owners, managers or other representatives the city was there to work with the license holders but all laws must be followed, as the city considers the liquor issue to be a top priority in the city, especially with police, fire and tax payment issues.
The event is also the point in time where the License Commission hands out a packet in an 8 1/2 by 11 inch brown envelope which contains the next year license paperwork to be filled out, along with some “warning” signs and high-priority Rules and Regulations.
And, representatives from the group filed one-by-one “to pick up the packet” with an urging to do so by November 1 with filings by November 17 for the next year.
Of the 63 license holders, two have not been open since the pandemic and the four missing the meeting were the new Chateau (old Joe’s American Bar & Grill) on Mishawum Road, the Best Western Plus New England off Montvale Avenue in East Woburn, Tremonte at 397 Main Street and the VFW at 18 Walnut Street.
The current breakdown of alcoholic liquor licenses attend the meeting is.
8 Club Licenses
2 Veterans Clubs
8 Beer& Wine
7 Package stores
38 Restaurants
Total: 63 (Source: Woburn License Com.)
A high priority by Captain John Murphy was placed on the sheet of paper that must be left with the manager, bartender or whoever at the restaurant bearing all the names and data and available 24-7 to police, fire and other Woburn authorities.
Capt. Murphy also waved 2 “WARNING” signs that must be displayed in prominent positions at all times in restaurants and other establishments.
Captain Murphy was also all smiles again as he told the licensees they can have “Happy Hours” but the price of drinks can’t be discounted but rather must stand for a week’s time i.e. Sunday through the next Saturday. “It has to be for a week,” beamed Capt. Murphy.
“Please cooperate with us,” remarked Murphy, the liaison between the Woburn Police and the License Commission and who can be seen in and out of the 63 establishments on a regular basis. “I really do appreciate your cooperation,” he concluded. “Please have that piece of paper ready…and remember you can’t charge a cork fee for walk-in licenses.”
Building Inspector Thomas Quinn was also quick to point out “We all do our job and you do need valid signatures for next year on November 17th.”
Taxes, it was pointed out, must all be paid up to date or no valid license will be issued.
Commissioners like David Gilgun also asked that little things be important like having the hours of operation on the door.
Chairman Skeffington again pointed out at the end of the half-hour presentation to “remember - we are here to help you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.