READING – A year ago when the Reading Town Forest Committee began discussing ways to celebrate one of the area’s most precious resources, it had no way to know what was ahead.
A world-wide health pandemic has interjected itself into the middle of the plans to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Reading Town Forest. Today more residents than ever are turning to the town forest’s 320 acres as a place to escape quarantine and get outside. With the town forest growing in importance, the committee met Tuesday night via Zoom to discuss plans for the Sept. 26 event.
“It’s been the only thing keeping me sane,” said committee member Farrukh Najmi of the forest. “This has been the most spectacular spring in my memory. The forest has been beautiful.”
Najmi, a committee member since 2013 and participating in his last meeting, said use of the forest by residents has gone up because of the pandemic.
“It’s very high these days,” said Najmi. “For a lot of families, it is the thing they do that gets them out. It’s such a treasure. When you look at Grove Street entrance every morning it always has 10-12-15 cars.”
Planning continues for the September event even as the pandemic has canceled many summer events. The anniversary celebration will take two distinct tracks. The first is more family oriented and includes animal presentations from reptiles to raptors. Mass Audubon is expected to participate along with speakers on climate change and conservation. Plans include the Reading Library hosting a story time walk through the forest and other events, some of which will take place at the Wood End Elementary School. The committee has also spoken with Reading Fire Chief Greg Burns about his department’s participation.
The second anniversary event includes an invitation to residents to roll up their sleeves and help the forest in its battle with an invasive species. Buckthorn is the invasive plant and the town wants to get rid of it. That day the committee will organize what they call a Buckthorn pull. Committee members didn’t sugar-coat the event. It’s labor. It’s work. And it’s very necessary for the health of the forest.
In the weeks ahead, the committee will work on funding for the event. Some money could come from the town’s Celebration Trust Committee, the same group that was involved in Reading’s 375th birthday. Other funds could come from the state and the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which has been supportive of the idea.
The committee is hopeful that the state’s re-opening plans fit their plans for the anniversary event.
“They’re starting to tell people to get outside and walk around,” said committee member Kurt Habel. “It could turn out to be fortunate.”
The pandemic uncertainly is there for the committee, but it’s not a reason to slow down plans.
“We don’t want to pull the plug now because we really don’t know what September is going to be like,” said committee chair Bill Sullivan. “It may be if things were to get better, something like this is perfect and what people can really use. If the spike goes up, we’ll just have to put it off.”
That would be disappointing, maybe even frustrating. But nothing that a long walk in the woods wouldn’t cure.
