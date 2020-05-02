READING – Reading residents who remember the financial doom and gloom discussions before the town's 2018 override must have had a sense of deja vu Wednesday night.
With Senator Jason Lewis along with Representatives Brad Jones and Rich Haggerty in virtual attendance, the Reading Select Board got a snap shot of what the health crisis has done to the state's financial future. Like the picture painted by override supporters two years ago, it wasn't pretty.
"For the next fiscal year that starts July 1st, I cannot sugar coat it, the outlook is grim,” said Lewis. “According to the experts who testified [April 14], the state can expect a revenue loss in the next fiscal year of anywhere between $4 and $6 billion dollars compared to what we were expecting just before the pandemic. That's about a 13 to an 18 percent reduction in state revenues. So that is dramatic.”
Lewis added that the “big unknown” for everyone is how much assistance is coming from the federal government. “We expect that will be included in the next federal stimulus bill that congress is working on."
Then it was Jones’ turn to further dampen the mood.
"Next week we'll probably get the first full glimpse of the bad news as April's revenues come in ... you can't sugar coat it, there's no good news out there,” said Jones. “Depending on what the federal government does, it only makes the bad news a little bit less bad.”
Jones spoke of the rising unemployment rate and the effort to help those who have lost their jobs because of the statewide shutdown. He spoke of the heroic work of first responders, and how best to deal with the numerous municipal and state elections coming up. And he added that unlike a major snowstorm, there’s no real “clearly defined end point” for the current health crisis. "There are so many different aspects to this."
Then he offered some advice to town officials.
"I would certainly say that whatever predisposition you have relative to conservative budgeting, it's probably a good year to double down on that. I don't say that to be alarmist but having been a municipal official, I know it's a lot easier to add back in, than it is to take out after the fact."
Haggerty made it three-for-three on the days ahead and the need for help.
"At the end of the day the Feds are going have to come to the table,” said Haggerty, who is also General Manager of the Chronicle. “They're going to have step up. They're going to have to write a check and support our efforts. Without them the picture is going to be that much more dire."
Then he added his own advice to the town.
"If there are other tools that you feel you need in your tool box, let us know."
A realistic but more encouraging tone was taken by Reading Town Manager Bob LeLacheur.
“Prop 2½ giveth and taketh,” said LeLacheur, pointing out that because towns are limited to 2½ percent tax increases, it also means a budget shortfall doesn’t hurt as much as it does on the state level. “The good news is that the cuts will be relatively low. But they could undue much of what the override provided.”
LeLacheur said that the 2021 fiscal budget will be altered at the May 12 Finance Committee meeting. He added that approximately $200,000 has been spent by the town on Covid-19 related costs. The challenge for the Finance Committee, said LeLacheur, will be predicting a uncertain future.
LeLacheur’s statements were part of a report of the town’s Covid-19 command team on the health crisis.
• As always, it started with updated numbers. Board of Health chair Emmy Dove said there have been 222 cases of covid-19 with 137 still active, and 67 recovered. Eighteen residents have died from the virus, an increase of eight from the previous day. The board issued a mandatory face covering order Monday and work now is focused on spreading the word. Dove urged the public not to try and enforce the order and said some people can’t wear masks because of respiratory issues.
• Remember those masks the town was waiting on? The town received approximately 8,000 masks and they will be distributed next Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the RMHS Fieldhouse. Fire Chief Greg Burns said the masks are primarily for the most vulnerable citizens in Reading, those over 60 or with compromised immune systems. He asked that only those who really need masks come to the field house.
• This June’s Friends and Family Day has been canceled. Memorial Day plans are still being discussed but as LeLacheur said, “gathering in cemeteries is really out of the question.” The Fall Street Faire is still up in the air and a decision could come by the end of May.
• Summer recreation and school programs are still questionable. The town has been waiting for guidance from the state but that might not happen until after May 18. Recreation Directors across the state held a conference call Wednesday. LeLacheur said if he had to make a decision Wednesday, “I would say we’re closed for the summer.” School Superintendent John Doherty is still looking for options for summer programing for students with disabilities.
• Burns said the town’s “elderly facilities are doing well.” He added that 700 pieces of protective equipment has been given to the facilities.
• Schools have now been closed since March 13, but Doherty said work continues on a plan for high school graduation as well as re-opening in the fall. With the news that schools are closed for the remainder of the year, work is being done to close down everything from kitchen facilities, to classrooms, and student lockers.
The board’s next meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday, May 6, but it’s possible the meeting could be skipped, making May 13 the next meeting. The Select Board plans to attend a regional meeting in Wakefield next Tuesday regarding a re-opening plan for area businesses. There is potential for that meeting to take a second night.
