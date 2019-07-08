WOBURN - The City Council recently okayed a North Woburn landowner's proposal to provide satellite parking for a new Breed Avenue granite company warehouse by the Wilmington line.
During the aldermen's most recent gathering in City Hall, the elected officials unanimously authorized a special permit amendment that will allow local businessman Peter Spinazola to execute an extended parking lease with utility company Eversource for use of a small plot of land adjacent to the new Pablo Granite & Marble building at 10 Breed Ave.
Back in 2016, the council issued a special permit to Spinazola, the proprietor of the nearby Anchor Auto Body shop, to construct a two-story warehouse at the .25-acre parcel, which is situated in an industrial area off of Main Street by the Wilmington line.
As part of that original special permit authorization, the North Woburn landowner was allowed to provide six of the required 11 spaces for the development on the Eversource parcel.
According to local attorney Mark Salvati, representing the applicant, since constructing the building, his client has leased out the space exclusively to the granite and quartz countertop company. The tenant has since indicated the business would function better if all of its parking was moved to the nearby parking lot.
"He built the new building on a small triangle across from his auto body business, and he had a license for many yard to use that property owned by NStar," said Salvati, referring to the old name of the utility company. "The use for that tenant requires the front of that building to stay [free from customer parking]. So we're looking to move all of the spaces to that [satellite lot]."
Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco, whose district includes the industrial zone around Breed Avenue, told his colleagues he had no objection to the request. However, he did suggest that the council require the landowner to submit a copy a the final long-term lease with Eversource, so the city was sure Spinazola had use rights.
"I spoke with the attorney earlier today and I have no objection to the proposed revision. We spoke about adding a condition requiring the petitioner to file a copy of the negotiated lease with the building commissioner," said Tedesco.
Salvati agreed to that stipulation on behalf of his client, who is apparently in the middle of those talks.
No members of the general public spoke during the recent public hearing, and the only other city official to address the petition was Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, who vouched for Spinazola's integrity as a local businessman.
"I know Mr. Spinazola and he runs a good operation down there," said Gately.
