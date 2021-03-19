For the past four years, Morgan Fichera has participated in many different clubs and teams that she’s helped to win and succeed. Her teammates would describe her as someone that helps promote an exciting and fun atmosphere from between practices to game days. Morgan loves the time spent alongside the girls she’s played with for years, crediting the athletics at RMHS for giving her some of the best friendships she has to this day. Morgan will be remembered as an outgoing kind classmate who promotes inclusivity and participation in all classes and arenas.
Something very important to Morgan is the impact she has on her peers, from within the classroom to on the field. For as long as she can remember she’s loved playing ice hockey for the different leagues and teams she’s been a part of. She has played ice hockey for seven years, and has been a member of the RMHS girl’s varsity team since freshman year. Morgan continues her passion for hockey by playing on the RMHS team throughout the past four years. She’s looking forward to continuing to play in this year's upcoming season with some of her closest friends. In the past four years, Morgan has made a noticeable substantial impact on the girls and coaches as they have nominated her as captain of the girls varsity team. This honor is held in the highest regard to Morgan as she’s worked very hard to achieve it. She demonstrates this through her leadership and skill on and off the ice.
Morgan looks forward to following her interests at a college close to home and family next fall. She plans on going in undecided but she shares that she would love to potentially study either Criminal Justice or STEM. Although it’s too early to know where she’ll be attending, Morgan is looking forward to the new beginnings and opportunities college has to offer.
The most exciting moments for Morgan from RMHS stems from her time spent with her friends that she’ll remember forever. She loved spending time with her teammates for the sports and clubs she’s been a part of at high school and will always remember the great feeling of winning the games with her closest friends.
“I think the biggest impact that sports have had on me stems from the fact that in order to be successful in a competitive team sport like hockey, you have to be willing to work with your peers. As a captain to my team, I’ve also been able to not only grow as a person, but also cultivate my abilities and capabilities as a leader which I know will serve me greatly later on in life, whether that be during college or even in a professional setting,” Morgan Shares.
Throughout her time at RMHS, Morgan has continuously challenged herself through her academics and athletics. In the past she’s been enrolled in different fun electives and classes. This year she’s enrolled in AP Government, AP Computer Science, Honors Film & Lit, Honors Horror & Fear in Lit, Honors Latin IV, SCP Physics, and SCP Calculus. To commemorate her noticeable hard work and determination, Morgan has been inducted into the RMHS chapter of the National Honor Society. This prestigious club celebrates students who maintain valuable leadership positions, exceptional grades, and countless volunteer service hours.
When Morgan is not working at Camp Wakanda as a lifeguard during summers, the Burbank YMCA as an after school counselor during weekdays, or practicing her favorite sports, she enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family. In her free time she could be seen reading a book, watching sports with her dad and brother, admiring her sneaker collection, or riding bikes with her little cousins and youngest brother.
When reflecting on her time at RMHS, Morgan will forever remember the memorable times spent in and around the school. Without the many helpful and involved teachers Morgan has had, she wouldn’t have discovered her passion for her future career.
“Thank you to Ms. Bailey who has single-handedly given me such an intense hope and appreciation for American democracy as well as helping me become more politically ‘woke’, as she would say. Thank you also to Mr. Debenedictis, Ms.Griffin-Roland, and Ms.Lynch-DiSorbo for helping me throughout my entire college application process, your support over the past year means more to me than I could ever put into words, ” Morgan shares.
To her friends and family, Morgan thanks them for their forever and countless support through not only her academics but her personal life as well. Without her close friends and family, Morgan wouldn’t be where she is now as they’ve had a huge personal impact on her character.
“Thanks to my parents for an amazing childhood and for preaching the importance of authenticity to me throughout my life; I know that no matter where I go and what I do, I will always remain true to myself. Thank you also to my greatest friend Mia Bonfilio who has been by my side since the first day I came to Reading 10 years ago. Lastly I want to thank my grandparents who’ve been by my side as my biggest supporters and fans since birth. I love you all so much and I wouldn’t be where I am today with you all,” Morgan shares.
Morgan resides on Richards Road with her parents, Jennifer and Matthew, and three younger siblings Matty (15), Mia (14), Timmy (6).
