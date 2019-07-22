Madeline (Maddy) Liberman is Reading Memorial High School’s 2019 Salutatorian and an outstanding example of a student excelling in difficult subjects while helping others. The honor of being the Salutatorian is given to the graduating senior achieving the second highest GPA or Grade Point Average in the higher level classes.
Her parents, Vladimir and Rebecca, are scientists and inspired Maddy to do her best scholastically in whatever field she’d like to pursue while sharing knowledge gained through research with fellow students. She has chosen archeology and anthropology as the science fields she’d like to pursue as they involve aspects in human science, math and history that she enjoys the most while presenting opportunities to contribute to the welfare of all. It’s no surprise that her favorite high school subjects were chemistry, history, French and English.
Maddy did struggle through RMHS science courses but that struggle didn’t take the joy of learning from them. She admits that she’s not a biology person but loved chemistry and the distinct challenges it presented. She is very impressed with all her teachers, especially their commitment while facing their own personal challenges. As you might expect, she enjoyed learning from John Fiore, who teaches history and current world issues, as well as Madame Festa, as she likes to be addressed, for French.
Maddy feels that more emphasis at RMHS should be placed on the humanities. Her extra-curricular activities included being in the Drama Club where she did tech-lighting and set painting, and being a mentor for middle-school girls through the BOLD club at Coolidge.
Maddy knows that she received a good education at RMHS but was very concerned about all students who struggled with their subjects and wished they had other options or ways of getting better prepared to absorb the material being presented. At the same time, she wished she took more computer science classes because of their usefulness in today’s highly technological world made even smaller and more competitive with the speed of communications driven by the internet. She believes that more mandatory computer science classes throughout one’s four high school years will provide a better foundation to handle the high-tech future.
Maddy offers some solid advice to incoming freshman. It begins by suggesting you don’t overcommit yourselves especially when you see all that’s being offered. You should first make sure you care about the subject and balance college needs with your interests in the subject areas. To be sure, there are mandatory college preparatory courses, but achieve a balance of the remaining course offerings between your interests and thoughts concerning career choices. It’s far better to pursue your passions and achieve a balance among courses offered which will better prepare you for any changes in direction.
Maddy has chosen Barnard College in New York City, right next door to Columbia University. She centered her search efforts on small colleges in the city because she prefers the closeness to faculty and other students it offers while experiencing the vibrancy a big city offers. In addition, Maddy believes that smaller colleges provide a unique learning opportunity where one can more easily exchange thoughts and ideas in one-to-one conversations with faculty and other students. Everyone is friendly and welcoming. She points out that Barnard’s Dean of Admissions is very active in this role. Meanwhile, Barnard has a great relationship with neighboring Columbia where Columbia students can attend accredited classes at Barnard.
Maddy will be an archaeology major and is considering minors in nutrition or English. Archaeology became her focus after seeing the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) Conservation Laboratory, which connected lots of dots previously held in the back of her mind. She hopes to go on to graduate school which is very necessary in the field of archaeology as it often is in other science fields. To be sure, it’ll be in a smaller school offering distinct advantages which Maddy feels are necessary for the study of archaeology.
Ten years from now, Maddy would like to be finished with school and have a solid footing into her career. She would like to feel that she’s making a difference in her chosen field and doing what she loves. She’d like to do a lot of travelling but reside in the big city.
She lives with her scientist parents, Vladimir and Rebecca. Her brother Joshua, a graduate of RMHS last year is at Colgate while her older sister Amanda will be attending Yale this Fall as a medical student. They are a musical family as Dad and Amanda play the violin, brother Joshua the drums and Maddy, the cello. She is a volunteer at the Reading Food Pantry and works at the Natural Food Exchange on lower Main Street.
Her hope for Reading is to see the town continue in its efforts to be an open community where all are welcome. The “Candlelight Vigil” conducted at RMHS earlier this year with the help of Reading Embraces Diversity (R.E.D.), was an impressive town gathering and similar efforts need to be continued in the future to remind us all that “Hate Has No Home Here”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.