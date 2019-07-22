Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.