READING — The Reading High boys' soccer team moved into first place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division with a hard-fought, 1-0 triumph over Winchester, Wednesday night at Hollingsworth Field.
The Rockets had many chances to score in both halves, but it was not until there were just 10 minutes left in the contest did they finally get the game-winner.
While the Red & Black did not have the number of opportunities Reading had to score, they recovered from an early flurry of action in their end and were very much candidates to pull an upset throughout the match.
"Welcome to the Middlesex League large," said Rockets' coach Dan McGrath. "Vinnie (Musto) is a fantastic coach, so they are obviously well coached, and they played that way. Their intensity was up and they stayed in the game."
"This is an extremely young team and almost everyone is new, so this is part of the learning process," said Winchester coach Vinnie Musto. "This is a tough lesson for them, but they are going to learn from it and get better from it."
Reading could have had this one put away in the early going, but continuing a trend from earlier games, the chances were not converted. The Red & Black endured behind strong goaltending by junior Brendan Ross, a junior, in his second year as a full-time starting keeper.
"The first 20 minutes they controlled possession, we came out slow," said Musto. "The second 20 minutes we began to take control, we started getting chances."
"We had a ton of chances in the first five minutes," said McGrath. "I told the kids at halftime we should be up 3-, 4-, 5-0."
Winchester had one of its best chances of the game, just before halftime. The Red & Black had a free kick about 27 yards out. Fullback Soren Patel took the kick and the ball blasted over the defensive wall and off the underside of the crossbar.
The ball hit the ground and glanced off of Rocket goalie Eric Pettorossi, who did not see the rebound right away. Two Winchester players were there to try and put away the loose ball but they were shielded away as the ball was kept out of the goalmouth.
"Those are the breaks, it's part of the game," said Musto, of the narrow miss. "It's a part of life and a good lesson for these guys. We can't leave any stone unturned, we have to cross every 't' and dot every 'i' or whatever analogy you want to use."
Ross made three nice saves, early in the second half, and fourth Reading chance was headed over the crossbar.
Winchester then had a couple dangerous opportunities. One came on a cross from the left side that rolled past a Red & Black striker in front of the net, who could not quite put his foot on it. Petterossi made a big save on another chance and the rebound was popped over the crossbar.
Back down the other end, Reading's Michael Harden put a shot just over the bar, and then Ryan Connolly had a clean breakaway, only to be robbed by Ross.
"We probably created - conservatively - 15 legitimate scoring opportunities in the game. To score only one in the end is alarming to say. You have to take care of chances in this league. You can't let a team like that hang around."
Harden got what was sort of a hockey assist on the only goal of the game. He had the ball on his foot about 20 yards out, just outside the left post. A Winchester player knocked it away, but it went right to Alex Cullen, who was by himself in front of the net. Cullen collected the ball, looked at the target and fired a shot into the left side of the net, setting off a wild celebration for the Rocket players and fans in the student section.
The best chance over the final 10 minutes came from Reading's Matt Geraghty, who dribbled through the Red & Black defense. He got off a shot that Ross got enough of that it hit inside the left post and bounced back to him.
"We put the ball in good places to score, we did not finish," said Musto. "I thought we played well at times defensively, I thought there were times where we were not as together as we could have been."
Winchester (1-3) is off until Tuesday when it faces Arlington. Reading will take part in the Kicks for Cancer fundraiser, along with Woburn, Saturday (12:15 p.m.) at Concord-Carlisle's White Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.