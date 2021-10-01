WOBURN - The City Council will likely require the removal of at least one double-pole from neighborhoods in East Woburn before granting utility companies permission to install new infrastructure on Green Street.
During the latest gathering of the City Council, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen asked for Department of Public Works (DPW) Superintendent Jay Duran to furnish a list of all double poles situated around the Montvale Avenue and Hilton Street area before the city officials consider a joint request from Verizon New England and Eversource for a right-of-way permit.
The council, which instructed City Clerk Lindsay Higgins to set up the utility pole request for a public hearing, is likely to address the routine right-of-way application at its next meeting on Oct. 4.
For well over a decade now, Mercer-Bruen and her predecessors on the council have been trying to force Eversource and telecommunications firms like Verizon and Comcast to remove dozens of double-poles that are scattered across the community.
Usually the result of emergency repairs that occur after a car accident or serious weather events, the typical double-pole arrangement consists of a seriously-damaged utility pole being propped up by a second free-standing pole.
Believing the double poles to be an eyesore, city officials for years tried to coax utility companies into removing all such damaged infrastructure.
Running into situations where utility companies and telecommunications blamed each other for delays in taking down the damaged poles, the council since at least 2014 has tried to resolve the issue by requiring the removal of nearby double-poles when the private companies seek permission to install new equipment along public ways.
In the winter of 2014, officials from natural gas and electricity provider NStar estimated that there were at least 120 double poles across Woburn.
The city’s approach to resolving the double pole issue has not been without controversy, as some private builders, many of whom have already faced significant project delays while waiting for utility connections, have argued their developments should not be held-up over concerns unrelated to their properties.
