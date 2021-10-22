(The city of Woburn has engaged Boman+York of Hartford, Ct. to conduct a study and make recommendations to improve downtown Woburn under the Local Rapid Recovery Plan. An 81-page report was issued recently and this is just one of the many aspects of the plan’s recommendations. Other stories will follow.)
WOBURN - The five-member Woburn Redevelopment Authority recently met with VP & LRRP Facilitator Cynthia E. Stewart who wrapped up a six month study with recommendations on how to improve the Woburn Center area.
In turn, Mayor Scott Galvin, the WRA and others are studying the report to see what improvements can be implemented.
Some 125 communities have become involved in the $10 million Baker-Polito plan to upgrade all city and town centers.
Back in 2000, the city had commissioned a revitalization study to help guide an upgrade of the area. The city, it was noted in the LRRP report, has made some progress in the 20 years including the installation of of energy-efficient period lighting, banners and hanging plants, upgrades to Marlowe Park and the addition of new public parking lots. Also, numerous buildings have been renovated and dozens of business signs replaced.
Also, the report noted, there is a large variation “in the age and quality” of building stock in the area “and storefront conditions vary from store to store.” “Many buildings (are) in desperate need of updating.”
Also, the LRRP reported a significant deterioration to the sidewalks, crosswalks and tree pits/grates creating hazardous walking conditions. Also. storefronts with blocked windows and a lack of signage which is uninviting for consumers and negatively impacts the entire commercial corridor.”
COVID-19 impact
The LRRP also reported Woburn was not unlike many area communities who saw a downturn for local business and reduced traffic during the pandemic. Businesses reported significant decreases during the pandemic and Woburn Center was no exception.
Also, it was pointed out, there is no Facebook or Instagram account devoted to business in the district, nor is there a website. Addressing this issue, said LRRP experts, is crucial to its “viability and economic success.” “This is indicative of the lack o proactive branding and marketing initiative in order to compete with neighboring commercial developments in Woburn like Woburn Village and the pending redevelopment of Woburn Mall; addressing this issue will be crucial to the viability and economic success of the commercial corridor and its small businesses.”
Recommended by the LRRP was a formal downtown branding and marketing initiative was needed to highlight the retail, the diverse restaurants, “and other key assets in the city center.” Providing the administrative capacity to implement this and other business-related projects will be the key to city’s success, they said.
Also, the experts said, the speed ad volume of traffic along Main Street remains
a significant obstacle ”which must b addressed” if the city is to be successful in encouraging families and customers of all ages to visit and linger in the downtown area.
According to LRRP, the next steps taken by the city would be crucial to its success “and must address placemaking initiatives.” They said leveraging existing anchors like the common, the public library and the city hall and connecting those anchors with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure improvements will make Woburn Center more appealing to visitors and should include thinking creatively on how to explore public space along the sidewalk with permanent or temporary bump outs, activating the existing pocket park and add art and other improvements to the public space.
In this first section of their report, they concluded: “These projects can provide the foundation to define and update Woburn Center’s identity moving forward and set the stage to recovery and transformation.”
