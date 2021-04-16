WOBURN - Predicting the district will free up roughly $170,000 in the personnel budget for next year, the city's School Committee earlier this week okayed central office administrators' proposal to extend an early retirement incentive to six educators.
During a gathering in the Joyce Middle School earlier this week, Schools' Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley explained that a total of five teachers and one paraprofessional had met this Monday's deadline for indicating their interest in participating in the incentive.
"There are different tiers of incentives and we closed [the enrollment period] yesterday at 4 p.m. The savings to the district [next year], if this were accepted, would be $174,554."
Last month, the School Committee agreed to consider extending the early retirement incentive, in which teachers and other district employees nearing retirement age would be given a financial incentive to begin their voyage into their golden years at the end of this academic year.
The package offered to district employees included a menu of different incentives, which included a baseline one-time payment equivalent to 10 percent of their current year salary. The size of the incentive could be higher for those whose tenures exceeded 20 years of service, but the sliding scale was capped at maximum of 15 percent.
Would-be retirees, besides walking away with a one-time payment, also benefit by being able to add the bonus onto their total compensation for FY'21.
Because retirees' monthly pension payments are based upon a rate of 80 percent of their average annual salary during workers' final five working years, the one-time bonus has the potential to boost pension payments by a couple hundred dollars.
In turn, the district saves money in the near-term by hiring replacement workers at an entry-level salary.
The School Committee, who voted unanimously in favor of approving the six early retirement payments, also dismissed the possibility of trying to attract more would-be applicants by sweeting the financial pot.
At the outset of the recent gathering, during citizen participation time, WMHS teacher Erik Shukan told the School Committee that he knew of roughly a half-dozen other educators who are potentially interested in the early retirement incentive.
"I have direct knowledge that there is significant value if you were to modify the offer slightly. I know there are probably 4, 5 or six teachers who might choose the deal," said Shukan.
Shukan suggested he is personally aware of a particular way to sweeten the incentive to attract those on-the-fence staffers into the program, but he didn't elaborate on specifics.
School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley later suggested the package could be made more alluring by offering all school workers both the 10 percent incentive and a $6,754 benefit extended to teachers who announce their plans to retire before October in any given academic year.
Under the current initiative, workers who had declared their retirement plans can opt for the current 10-to-15 percent payout, if that bonus exceeds the $6,754 incentive they earned by finalizing their retirement plans early.
However, no worker can obtain both payments.
Though the School Committee this week did consider the possibility of offering both payments to attract additional personnel into the program, none of the elected officials were interested in pursuing the matter.
