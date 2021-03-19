READING - Katherine Growney is known for her kindness, compassion and dedication. She is outgoing and can be seen throughout the RMHS halls with a smile on her face. Many people share that she is approachable and kind. Not only is Katherine a kind person, but she is a great student. She is a member of the RMHS National Honor Society, inducted based on her high GPA, dedication to community service and leadership. She has also made High Honor Roll throughout her time at the high school.
Katherine loves engineering and science, she has been an active member of the RMHS Robotics team where she helped her team win the North Shore District FIRST robotics competition in 2019. Winning was a moment she shares she will never forget as all of her and her teammates' hard work came together. She shares it was such an exciting moment to spend with her friends and coaches.
What makes Katherine stand out is her dedication to RMHS and the Reading community. Not only does she dedicate numerous hours to the robotics teams, but she also gives her time to serve as Vice President of Best Buddies, a club that helps to provide awareness and support through volunteer events. With these clubs she helps lead volunteer events and organize club meetings. Another way she gives back is coaching the Coolidge Science Olympiad team. She loves this as she gets to help the middle schoolers grow through the program. Outside of RMHS, Katherine is a member and a student leader for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) where she spends time in leadership training seminars in preparation for RYLA weekend which will take place later in the year. Katherine is also a member of the RMHS Drama Club.
Katherine has taken advantage of the classes that the high school has to offer. Freshman through junior year she took challenging and interesting Advanced Placement and Honors classes. This year her courses include, Advanced Placement Physics C, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement Spanish Language and Culture, Advanced Placement European History, Honors Principles of Engineering and Honors Journalism.
She especially loves the teachers who inspired her and helped her love her classes. Some influential teachers that helped Katherine develop a love of learning were some of her science teachers. While all of her teacher’s classes have had great influence on her life, specifically Advanced Placement Chemistry with Mr. Buono taught her valuable study skills and helped challenge her. The class also helped her love science.
Katherine shares that she will miss the many people who helped make so many memories at the high school. All of the people she met, and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave. Katherine will remember the sense of community that RMHS has, especially through clubs and activities.
When Katherine is not studying or hanging out with friends, she can be found doing multiple things. Outside of school and clubs, Katherine does fencing. She loves the sport and hopes to continue it after high school. Over vacations and weekends in the winter, she loves to ski as well. In addition she works at Dandilyons ice cream.
Katherine feels that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. Her friends, teachers and classes have helped her become who she is and she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future. As for the future, Katherine plans to attend college and looks forward to majoring in Mechanical Engineering with a hope of working in sustainable design and renewable energy. She does not know where she will be headed just yet, but is excited for the new opportunities.
She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same.
Katherine Growney resides at Estate Lane with her parents Marion and Joseph and brother Jack (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.