Will square off against incumbent Mayor Scott Galvin on Nov. 7…
Concannon emerges from Tuesday’s preliminary as mayoral front-runner
By PATRICK BLAIS
WOBURN - City Council President Michael Concannon topped the ticket in yesterday’s preliminary election and finished the night with a commanding 776 ballot lead over sitting Mayor Scott Galvin.
With the preliminary knocking out 19-year-old Northeastern University student Omar Mohuddin from contention for City Hall’s corner office, Concannon’s success at the polls yesterday makes him the unexpected front-runner against Galvin as the incumbent seeks a historic eighth-term as the city’s chief executive.
Both will now square off against one another in municipal elections being held on Tuesday Nov. 7.
Overall, the retired Mass. State Police major captured roughly 48 percent of the votes cast at the polls on Tuesday and ended with 2,535 votes to Galvin’s 1,759, according to unofficial results from City Clerk Lindsay Higgins office.
“Obviously, I’m pleased and gratified and I appreciate the support of Woburns’ voters,” responded Concannon on Wednesday morning, when asked during a phone interview for his reaction to the results. “We have nine more weeks now to continue making our case and I’ll be knocking on doors and holding signs and meeting with [voters].”
“There’s a lot more hard work to be done and we intend to do that. I’m laser focussed now on Nov. 7,” added the City Council president.
Early Wednesday morning, The Daily Times Chronicle also reached out to Galvin for his reaction to the election results, but as of presstime today, he had not yet returned those calls for comment. Mohuddin could also not be reached before this morning’s deadline.
Concannon’s success at the polls yesterday makes him the first candidate to beat out a sitting incumbent in a mayoral preliminary since 2009, when Galvin pulled off the same feat in his successful bid to unseat late Mayor Thomas McLaughlin.
Overall, according to unofficial election results, Concannon besides capturing the most votes also captured a majority of the ballots cast in every single voting precinct across the community.
Though finishing in a distant third-place on Tuesday, Mohuddin, a Woburn native who grew up on Webster Avenue, ended the night with an impressive 19 percent of the ballots cast in the three-way race.
