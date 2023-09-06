WOBURN - Both City Council President Michael Concannon and Incumbent Scott Galvin will be moving on to the final election on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for the next two-year term as Mayor of the City of Woburn but following Tuesday’s Preliminary Election Conannon will be moving foward with a little more momentum.
Concannon topped the ticket earning 2,535 votes while Galvin captured 1,759. The odd man out was political newcomer Omar Mohuddin.
The 19-year-old Webster Avenue resident, and current Northestern University student, earned 993 votes but many agreed he has a bright future in politics. A total of 5,315 voters turned out. The eight-term incumbent Galvin must know hope a good number of his supporters decided to sit out the Preliminary Election on Tuesday and are waiting for the final in November.
Concannon, a former Major with the Massachusetts State Police, was first elected to the City Council in 2013.
