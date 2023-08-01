WOBURN - After debate over the petitioner’s mitigation package got a little heated, the City Council worked out a compromise that will see a new “fresh foods” chain move into the vacant Red Robin restaurant space off of Washington Street.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of granting a special permit to Pressed Cafe to take over the empty eatery, which is situated at the front of the approximate 10.5-acre parcel in East Woburn by Olympia Avenue and the highway ramps to and from I-95 north.
The fast-casual chain, which serves fresh breakfast food, smoothies, and speciality sandwiches and salads with a Mediterranean flair, has four other eateries in Massachusetts, including a very successful franchise in Burlington.
In the big compromise of the night, Pressed Cafe representative Rob Parsons, a veteran restaurant owner and operator, agreed to make “reasonable efforts” to update the crossing signal equipment that helps pedestrians across Washington Street from the vicinity of Olympia Avenue.
Other significant conditions imposed by the council include a requirement to replace several ‘No left turn’ signs in front of the Woburn Landing property that have been knocked down, restrictions on restaurant deliveries between the hours 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and a stipulation that no outdoor seating be staged on the site.
Pressed Cafe does intends to create an exterior patio with space for an additional 86 customers, but because “fast food” companies are currently banned from establishing such al fresco dining areas, the applicant will have to seek a zoning code amendment before using that area.
The council, besides making clear the patio cannot be occupied until that zoning change is enacted, specified the restaurant operator must install a stone wall in front of the exterior dining space to separate customers from cars in the parking lot.
Heading into the latest meeting, the council’s Special Permits Committee had essentially signed off on most aspects of the petitioner’s proposal, with the exception of the mitigation package.
Because the site will generate more traffic than the prior Red Robin use, City Engineer Jay Corey’s office had previously suggested the applicant offset that impact by contributing $9,000 for a traffic signal improvement study that will focus on the intersection of Washington/Salem/Cedar Street.
However, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Woburn Landing site, argued that downstream intersection by the Stoneham line was too far away from the restaurant. She also pointed out that the city has access to other sources of mitigation funding that can pay for that study.
As an alternative, she asked the petitioner to replace the Olympia Avenue crosswalk equipment - including the press buttons used by pedestrians to activate the light and an overhead digital sign used to alert oncoming motorists that the light is activated.
“We have existing mitigation money in accounts that can pay for that study. There are other things closer to Pressed Cafe that I think need to be addressed,” she said. “[That pedestrian light] is extremely old. It should be replaced, quite frankly.”
Though Scott Thornton, the petitioner’s traffic consultant, insisted that crosswalk equipment was functioning correctly as of earlier this summer, Mercer-Bruen referred to previous complaints from constituents regarding the signals.
Because the roadway equipment is under the control of the state’s Department of Transportation (MassDOT), she also reminded her colleagues that the city has historically had a tough time getting agency officials to implement other signalization repairs and modifications. As such, rather than waiting for the Olympia Avenue press buttons to stop functioning again, she wanted the crosswalk equipment completely modernized.
Various other city councilors, dubbing the crosswalk fix as a safety issue of “paramount” concern, agreed.
However, Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers, though not disagreeing with the intent of the condition, argued it was unfair to hinge the restaurant owner’s special permit on a traffic system modification that had to be sanctioned by a third-party.
“I get leery when we start conditioning permits on whether MassDOT will come out and do work,” said Demers.
“I’m not asking MassHighway to do anything. I’m asking the petitioner, who’s standing right here, to get the necessary permits. MassDOT doesn’t care who does it and there’s certainly precedent for [stipulating a special permit in this manner],” Mercer-Bruen responded.
“I don’t want any perceptions out there that I’m against public safety,” Demers later commented. “But I don’t think we should be doing this to a tenant. Isn’t the landlord responsible for making sure they’re meeting the terms of the special permit?”
Tarby later suggested a compromise whereby his client, should company officials be unable to quickly obtain permits to replace the crosswalk equipment, would be allowed to open up the restaurant for business while continuing talks with the state.
However, the mere suggestion that state officials must be reluctant to issue permits for the mitigation work left the petitioner worried that the whole project might fall through because of the condition.
“We’re for all of that,” said Parsons of improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow. “But can I control the state DOT? No. If that’s a condition of my permit, then I’m done. I can’t have that hanging over my head. There’s millions of dollars that we’re dealing with [for this project].”
In an effort to broker a last-minute deal, Mercer-Bruen called for a five-minute recess in the proceedings. She then approached the petitioner during that break and worked out the alternative language that stipulates Pressed Cafe officials must make “reasonable efforts” to implement the crosswalk improvements.
