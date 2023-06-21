WOBURN -With incumbent Mayor Scott Galvin having pulled papers for re-election, the field now sits at three for the seat in the corner office at City Hall meaning that if all three return their papers there will be a Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to narrow the field to two for the final election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
So far, as of Friday morning, only the two other candidates, current City Council President Michael Concannon, and Webster Avenue resident Omar Mohuddin have returned their papers and are certified candidates.
Galvin, who would be seeking an eighth term as mayor, as well as all other candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 to do so. The last day to obtain momination papers for the 2023 municipal election is Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. from the City Clerk’s office at City Hall.
Over the last several week, the only other real action has been in the race for School Committee. One big of bigger pieces of news was the 18-year incumbent Christopher Kisiel would not be seeking re-election. However, come November, there will be five seats up for grabs.
Two current board members, Michael Mulrenan and Colleen Cormier, are currently in the middle of four-year terms having topped the ticket in the 2021 Municipal Election.
Incumbents Patricia Chisholm, Andrew Lipsett and Ellen Crowley have pulled papers indicating they will be on the ballot come November. Recently, Jessica Wetzel of Floyd Street and Marie of Della Grotte have pulled papers indicating a willingness to run.
At the outset, James. Austin, a Main Street resident announced his intention to run. They will join Meghan Morris, a Liberty Avenue resident, who pulled papers for School Committee back in May, brining the number of challengers to seven for the five seats.
Another veteran member of the committee, Dr. John Wells, announced several months ago he will not be seeking re-election after having served on the board dating back to 2001.
Over the past month, no other action has taken place especially with the City Council expect for the certification of some of the candiates.
Come November, the seven ward seats and the two at-large seats will be on the ballot.
In the at-large race, in May, William “Left” Johnson, a popular figure in Woburn Center, pulled papers but has yet to return them. Current at-large councilor Robert J. Ferullo Jr., and challenger Robert F. Toro Jr., a Frank Street Court resident, have both returned papers and are now considered certified candidates.
One other race looming is in Ward 7, where Tracy Radochia Jolly, a Day Circle resident, has entered the race to challenge incumbent Charles Viola of Morningside Drive. Both candidates have returned papers and have been certified.
In Ward 2, so far, William Pappalardo has stepped up to seek out the seat and has already returned his papers as incumbent Richard Gately announced late last year he would not be seeking re-election after 16 years on the City Council.
So far, also pulling papers for re-election have been:
Ward One - Joanne Campbell
Ward Three - Jeffrey Dillon (certified)
Ward Four - Joseph Demers
Ward Five - Darlene Mercer- Bruen (certified)
Ward Six - Lou DiMambro (certified).
