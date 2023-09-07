Registration Underway for 26th Annual Step Out for Hospice
Registrations are now being accepted for the 26th annual Step Out for Hospice walk/run on Sunday, Oct. 1, beginning at the Irish American Club of Woburn, 147 Main St.
The fundraiser supports care for terminally ill individuals and their loved ones provided by Woburn-based VNA Hospice & Palliative Care. The hospice team provides physical, emotional, social, practical, and spiritual support to promote quality of life at the end of life.
Charitable giving enables the nonprofit to serve patients in need, offer bereavement support, train volunteers, and fulfill its mission to provide the right care with kindness and compassion every day for every person they serve.
Step Out for Hospice features a 1-Mile Fun Run for kids at 11:30 a.m. Prizes and a limited number of free T-shirts will be available for Fun Run participants. The Fun Run is free; preregistration is appreciated.
The 3-mile walk starts at noon, and 5-mile road race at 12:30 pm. Preregister now for the walk or road race for a discounted fee of $30 and receive priority access to a Step Out for Hospice sweatshirt at the event.
Students may register for the Walk or Road Race for $15. A virtual option is also available.
Participants are invited to enjoy the post-walk/run festivities, including live music by The Offramps, clam chowder from The Green’s Grille & Pub and other refreshments, raffle, silent auction, and more.
For more information and to register, visit http://www.vnacare.org/stepout.
Presenting Sponsor for Step Out for Hospice is Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes.
Platinum Sponsors are Common Trust Federal Credit Union, Jamieson Management, Northern Bank, SBLI, and Winchester Co-operative Bank. Step Out for Hospice is presented by the Woburn Friends of VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, Irish American Club of Woburn, and Shamrock Running Club.
