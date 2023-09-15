WOBURN - Woburn sculptor Robert Shure is center stage again for one of his works!
From his Skylight Studios at 105 Salem Street, Shure was on the Esplanade in Boston along the Charles River with one of his fine works: a sculpture to honor 4th of July philanthropist David Mugar..
Mugar had funded with millions of dollars the classic 4th of July celebration so close to the hearts of music fanciers and celebrants for 4th of July.
On last Tuesday, Shure was center stage with another classic sculpture at the The Wright Museum of World War II” in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
The Wright Museum of World War II is a classic museum just off the center of the popular Wolfeboro,
The sculpture is a World War II piece depicting a serviceman with his wife in a enormous hugging and “welcome back” embrace with their son tugging at dad’s leg on the left side of the sculpture.It’s entitled “The Homecoming” in their Remembrance Gardens and highly-visible to everyone at the front of the museum.
To the south in Boston this weekend, at the Esplanade, Shuer’s sculpture of David Mugar and the community and patriotic trail he left before dying on January 22, 2022.
Mugar’s family did a search for a sculptor or other type of artist to bring back to life the Mugar legacy which has gripped Boston through financial hurdles.So, on Saturday, Shure’s efforts from his Woburn-based studio brought smiles to many faces with Boston’s patriotic tradition and 4th of July celebrations like the Boston Symphony and fireworks being pushed in the right direction again.
In Wolfeboro, all went well as the statute-like sculpture devised by Shure, a Wilmington resident, who does his work on Salem Street in Woburn opposite Woodbrook Cemetery, caught classic moments as WWII had finally ended after many agonizing days and months of hostility in the early 194os.
The sculpture completely changed the landscape of the front of the museum and diid raise a lot of questions over the Labor Day weekend as the trustees of the museum kept it under wraps with a heavy brown canvas covering before the dedication.
