BURLINGTON - The Council on Aging is doing its best to support the town’s seniors by keeping them occupied and entertained.
The following events and activities are:
- Virtual Mah Jong Mondays (1 p.m.) and Thursdays (9:30 a.m.) Email coa@burlington.org for more information.
- Virtual Art Class with Acrylics with Amy Size Mondays (1 p.m.) Email coa@burlington.org and they will send the information to join the class.
- Virtual Coffee Hour Thursdays (9 a.m.) Come and spend part of your morning with the senior center community. Email coa@burlington.org to RSVP and get the information to join in. To join by phone, call 781-270-1950 to get the call-in number.
- Virtual Meditation Wednesdays via Zoom; sign-in from 11:20-11:30 a.m. and the guided meditation session will take place from 11:30-11:45 a.m. Please Email ram205gandhi@yahoo.com to receive a Zoom invite.
- Caregiver Support Group The virtual support group is up and running via WebEx or phone. Call Andrea Cross at 781-505-1138 or Brenda Pappas at 781-273-7010 if you’re new to the group.
