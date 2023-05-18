WOBURN - The Woburn Historical Society is proud to announce the upcoming special performance by THE SINGING TROOPER, aka Sgt. Daniel Clark, on Sunday afternoon, May 21st at 2:00 p.m. at the Woburn Memorial High School’s Flaherty Auditorium. Doors open at 1:30 and refreshments will be served following the concert.
The program will commence with a special performance by the Woburn Memorial High School Acapella Choir, directed by Mr. Brian Gilbertie.
Hosted by the Woburn Historical Society, this patriotic event honors all veterans who served our great country. Dan Clark’s powerful performance will provide a wonderful experience that includes patriotic and military songs, plus many upbeat music selections that will leave you feeling great!
Sgt. Daniel Clark is a nationally renowned inspirational singer who has performed and entertained audiences as a uniformed Massachusetts State Trooper during his 20-year career.
He has since performed for a wide range of audiences including the stadiums of our local teams; Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Boston Marathon and many national events large and small.
Clark performed the National Anthem at the 2001 resume of play for the New England Patriots vs the New York Jets after the 9/11 attacks. He has also performed with legendary Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops on “Pops Goes the Fourth.”
Proceeds from this concert will directly benefit the Woburn Historical Society’s
Veterans Oral History Project, an effort to digitize and memorialize 62 hours of interviews of Woburn veterans who served in WWII as well as the Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf Wars. Conducted by Kathy Lucero, these interviews provide unique first-hand experiences of our young men and women who fought gallantly for our continued freedoms.
Tickets to the event are available on-line at WoburnHistoricalSociety.com; OR by visiting the office of the Woburn Historical Society located at 7 Mishawum Road, Monday & Wednesdays 10 am to 2 pm and Saturdays 10 am to Noon; OR by emailing a request for tickets to Info@WoburnHistoricalSociety.com
General seating ticket prices are $15 for Historical Society members and $20 for non-members.
