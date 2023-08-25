By PATRICK BLAIS
WOBURN - The City Council last week came out overwhelmingly in favor of allowing Mayor Scott Galvin to seek out state and federal funding for the construction of a new polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment plant at Horn Pond.
Signaling just how eager the elected officials are to see the estimated $22 million project break ground, the council at their latest meeting prematurely voted to grant the City Hall CEO the authority to seek out low-interest loans from the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection and the state’s Clean Water Trust to partially finance the undertaking.
Quickly realizing the procedural misstep, Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers would later ask to reconsider that vote in order to ensure two readings of the legislation are heard before a decision is made. However, before the full council agreed to rescind that vote and instead place the matter on the table, Demers made clear that the legislation is virtually guaranteed to pass during the next regular meeting in September.
“It’s a financial matter, so it needs a second reading. It’s not that we don’t support [the idea of obtaining funding] for the PFAS removal,” the city councilor explained after making the motion to reconsider.
The council’s support of the project is hardly surprising given that earlier this summer, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of the $22 million budget for the treatment plant, which once operational is expected to remove all traces of the forever chemicals from Woburn’s drinking water supply.
Based on the plan presented by the mayor at the time, the city will appropriate $2 million of the community’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to offset part of the construction costs, while another $2 million is expected to come from state grants.
Galvin is proposing to borrow the remaining $18 million through the state’s revolving fund (SRF) program, which offers zero or low-interest loans to cities and towns through the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.
In April of 2022, Mass. DEP officials approved Woburn’s overall plan to separate PFAS from the water supply by constructing a new building containing a half-dozen granulated activated carbon (GAC) vessels.
Because the new structure will be erected over the current site of two city wells (Well B and A2), the work will also include the reinstallation of that pumping equipment.
According to the mayor, with final design documents for the new plant expected to be completed by early next fall, it will take around 18 months to construct the new plant.
With city officials long united now in their support of the infrastructure project, Galvin and others are eager to break ground on the plant expansion before inflation drives the construction budget higher. Illustrating just how extreme those financial pressures have become, the project’s price tag has climbed by roughly $4.4 million since it was first unveiled as a potential solution to Woburn’s PFAS issues back in April of 2022.
PFAS are chemicals that are generally used to waterproof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing. Today, PFAS are still commonly used in thousands of consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
Federal officials say PFAS can cause reproductive harm to women, pose likely dangers to infants and babies in-utero, and could lead to increased risks of cancer in some individuals.
Long in compliance with a less rigid 70 parts per trillion (PPT) PFAS threshold established by federal environmental officials, the city failed to meet a new 20 PPT state standard in the third quarter of 2021, when PFAS concentrations of 24 PPT were found. The second infraction occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021, when levels were measured at 22 PPT.
The city also detected elevated PFAS levels in the water supply last August, which marked the first and only time the thresholds were exceeded in 2022. Generally, according to the mayor, PFAS levels appear to climb during the summer months for reasons unexplained.
Woburn is not alone in finding elevated levels of the contaminates in its water supply, as at least 75 municipal and regional water system providers across Massachusetts have exceeded the new PFAS standards since they were enacted.
Though levels don’t surpass the new limits, scores of other cities and towns in the state have confirmed the existence of detectable levels of the chemicals in their water supplies.
