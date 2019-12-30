READING – A man was arrested in Reading Sunday after he barricaded himself inside of his home and refused to come out, prompting a response of a regional team of police officers and negotiators.
A 59-year-old man, from Reading, Edward Odochartaigh of 27 James Rd.was placed under arrest by the Reading Police Department with the assistance of members of the Northeast Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), which draws specially trained officers from more than five dozen police departments in Middlesex and Essex Counties.
Odochartaigh was charged with three counts of posession of a firearm without a firearm ID.
At approximately 2:07 p.m. Sunday, Reading Police performed a welfare check at a home on James Road following a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, police discovered that a man in the home was potentially armed with a handgun and was refusing to cooperate with police.
Reading Police and members of the Northeast Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT team responded to the scene.
The man was able to be placed under arrest by NEMLEC SWAT without further incident and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
The shelter in place order was lifted at approximately 5:15 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no shots were fired.
Residents in the immediate area of the home were asked to shelter in place. This included the roadways of James Road, Sherwood Road and Whitehall Lane.
Sreets closed to traffic included South Street from West St. to Gleason Rd.,and portions of Avalon Rd., Sherwood Rd., and Whitehall Lane.
