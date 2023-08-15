MSAU Headquarters named in honor of Corporal Charles McMahon and Lance Corporal Darwin Judge
WOBURN - At impressive ceremonies in Quantico, Virginia, the U.S. Marine Corps paid tribute to Woburn native Corporal Charles McMahon Jr. as well as the late Lance Corporal Darwin L. Judge with a naming of a building at the Quantico base in their honor.
The two were the last two U.S. service casualties in the Vietnam War in April of 1975 in what was called “Operation Frequent Wind.”
A significant Woburn contingency attended, including members of the McMahon family, long-time friend and fellow Marine George Holland and Woburn’s Director of Veteran Services Robert Davis.
Among those speaking was George Holland. A childhood friend, Holland spoke about his friendship and times at the Boys Club with Charles before he was killed action.
Also speaking was Director of Operations HQ Marine Corps Gen. Jason Smith who laid out the context of that fateful evening and predawn hours of April, 28 1975.
Numerous members of the Judge family were also in attendance.
Also attending were fellow Marines that served as Marine Security Guards at the Saigon Embassy alongside Corporal McMahon and Lance Corporal Judge. These fellow Marines now belong to the Fall of Saigon Marines Association. It was noted by them that McMahon and Judge had only been in Saigon for a matter of weeks.
The building, now named in memory of McMahon and Judge, houses the Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit Headquarters and Barracks Building.
The building itself is a prominent one with many in the Marine Corps, especially with the higher ranks, familiar with its location at the Quantico base.
On April 29, 1975, Corporal McMahon and Lance Corporal Judge were the last two U.S., servicemen killed in Vietnam when North Vietnam communist forces attacked their security post at a U.S. Defense Attache office at the Tan Son Nhut Airport.
Both were killed when they went to one of the out buildings and the building was hit in a rocket attack.
The entire episode drew world-wide and national attention, as well as attention in Woburn and Marshalltown, Iowa where everyone was focused on the end of the Vietnam War after more than a decade of fighting and anguish.
The two U.S. service members were killed as they fell victim to the confusion of the time period, especially the evacuation of the civilian and military personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Saigon in late April of 1975.
According to author Michael L. Kelley in an article printed in Leatherneck in April of 2011, “The two Marines were part of a 16-man security guard deployed by Major James H. Kean, Commanding Officer, Company C. Marine Security Guard (MSG) Battalion. They found themselves outside the security of the embassy gates, attending guard in the dark, as North Vietnamese forces advanced toward the air base.”
While standing guard, the North Vietnamese advanced and launched a “barrage of of rocket, mortar and artillery fire.”
According to the article by Kelley, “chaos was around every corner.”
The agony of getting the return of the bodies only continued the grief of the time and the two were not returned until early the next year.
Cpl. McMahon was memorialized at the First Congregational Church in downtown Woburn in full military services and is buried in the Soldiers Lot at Woodbrook Cemetery off Salem Street in Woburn.
Over the following years, Cpl. McMahon was constantly referred to for his bravery and his role in the last days of Saigon.
In Woburn, McMahon was an ever-present type of individual who put in an entire career at the Woburn Boys Club before his enlistment in the U.S. Marines.
He enjoyed a legion of friends at the club where he was Boy of the Year (1971) and Woburn High School, as well as the hundreds of members, visitors and likewise at the club that extended everywhere from the large number of bingo players to weekly meetings by the Woburn Rotary Club who met there.
His photo and spirit is displayed in ever-present action photos throughout the club to this very day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.