Furniture maker looks to add two-story addition to Arrow Drive facility
By PATRICK BLAIS
WOBURN - Before granting the local business permission to expand operations on its East Woburn site, the City Council wants assurances an Arrow Drive furniture maker can curb late-night trucking activity at its property.
During the council’s latest gathering in City Hall, New England Laboratory Casework Company officials outlined plans to add a two-story addition to the old Daily Times Chronicle headquarters site at 1 Arrow Drive off of Wildwood Avenue.
Ultimately the council, referring the matter to its Special Permits Committee for additional scrutiny, continued the public hearing until its next meeting in August.
New England Laboratory, which purchased the property in Dec. of 2019 for $4.8 million, specializes in making laboratory equipment and furniture.
Maintaining its corporate headquarters in Woburn, much of the company’s local storage and manufacturing operations are conducted within an industrial building situated at 3 Arrow Drive - which sits right in front of the company’s newest 2019 acquisition. Local attorney Jospeh Tarby, who pointed out the company also has a presence in Baltimore, Maryland and Raleigh, North Carolina, explained the expansion project will cement the flourishing company’s plan to stay headquartered within Woburn.
Proposed is a two-story addition containing 6,600 square feet onto the existing 40,044 square foot building, improvements to landscaping and parking areas around the 3.47-acre site, upgrades to two existing loading docks, the addition of several electric vehicle charging stations, and site signage and lighting improvements.
“New England Laboratory is one of these long-term businesses located in the City of Woburn, and [my client] is making a commitment to stay here and grow his business,” said Tarby.
Situated in an industrial district that includes several trucking depots and various food, auto, and electrical component distributors, the Arrow Drive property sits just off of Wildwood Avenue in an area that’s roughly halfway between Olympia Avenue and Salem Street.
Though many other Wildwood Avenue landowners’ properties are isolated away from residential abutters, the back of the 1 Arrow Drive site does abut a handful of homes off of Middle Street.
According to local abutter Nancy Canty, who has resided in that neighborhood since 1998, she and other neighbors have been complaining about trucking activity at the site for some time and are worried those nuisances will only get worse should the expansion project move forward.
Canty, the only person from the audience to speak during the public hearing, did make clear that New England Lab president Matthew Teal has been quite responsive to her complaints. However, with much of the offensive activity occurring in the middle of the night and apparently involving deliveries from out-of-state materials distributors, the area abutter questioned whether the company could effectively deal with the problem.
“Our house is a stone’s through at the top of the cliff,” said Canty, referring to a steep embankment that separates the industrial property from the residential neighborhood. “If we open our bedroom windows [and a truck is backing up], it’s like a megaphone…Despite the professionalism [of the company], my concern is their ability to control this issue.”
In response, Teal insisted that his company is making changes to operational protocols to ensure truckers are advised that no deliveries are allowed outside of normal business hours. Believing some of the issues predate his purchase of the site, he also reminded neighbors that his firm first moved into the building in 2019.
“We have had some recent complaints from neighbors, but the first time we were made aware of this issue was on June 1,” he told the council. “We don’t schedule deliveries for 2 a.m. What we’re doing is letting those drivers know there’s no on-site parking there at all [after hours].”
According to Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes Arrow Drive, she does believe the petitioner is taking steps to address the issue. But in order to ensure the company remains focussed on the problem, she is likely to hinge the issuance of the special permit on the condition that late night trucking activity be banned.
“Based on the emails and discussions I’ve had, it seems like you are trying,” Mercer-Bruen acknowledged.
(1) comment
Arrive Dr.??? Really??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.