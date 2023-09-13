Z
Planners focused on broader impacts of Bikeway/Greenway Overlay District amendments
WOBURN - The Planning Board tonight will consider whether a series of zoning changes needed to facilitate a Cross Street townhouse development will unlock the redevelopment potential of the larger area.
Like the City Council before it, the Planning Board during their initial discussion about the rezoning initiative last month cited concerns about the broader impacts of the legislative package on a series of other old industrial properties in the South End by the Winchester line.
Planning Director Tina Cassidy has reportedly spent the past few weeks scrutinizing the uses, dimensions and access rights for similar sites between Green Street and the Winchester line that sit along an abandoned railroad bed that runs parallel to Main Street.
She is expected to unveil the results of that research when the Planning Board resumes its deliberations over the zoning changes tonight during a meeting that begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Generally, the Planning Board has so far taken little issue with a proposal by Martignetti Real Estate to transform an approximate 5-acre parcel of land off of Cross Street into a 37-unit townhouse complex.
However, there is some concern about unintended consequences resulting from one part of the zoning amendment that clarifies a 70-foot buffer zone is not needed within the underlying Bikeway/Greenway Overlay District given that a residential use is proposed.
“This whole area is a mixed bag of a lot of different uses. This is a step in the right direction, but I am a bit concerned with the buffer zones. I think it needs a little more vetting around the setbacks,” said Planner Michael Ventrasca during last month’s intiial discussion around the zoning changes.
Likewise, city officials are worried about the long-term effects of a second provision of the amendments which would let the landowner create the primary access driveway into the redevelopment on Cross Street instead of on Medford Street - where the properties technical legal frontage is situated.
City officials uniformly agree Medford Street, a residential side street, is a completely inappropriate location for a site driveway into the proposed housing redevelopment. However, the question is whether the zoning change would allow other nearby landowners create new access ways into their properties.
“I’m not at the point where I’m comfortable with the amendment. My concerns turns on the term ‘direct access’. Being able to use the access [onto Cross Street] this property has had for a long time makes sense. But I am hung up on the [language creating] unintended consequences somewhere else under a different set of circumstances.”
The oddly shaped parcel in question, an old junk yard that was in years past the subject of a multitude of nuisance complaints, sits roughly sandwiched between Belmont Street and Cranes Court to the north and Cross Street to the south. Though the site can be accessed via Medford Street, the petitioner plans to create the main entrance into the housing complex off of Cross Street in Winchester.
The applicant, represented by local attorney Joseph Tarby, reportedly purchased the problem site back in Aug. of 2015 for $870,000 and is relying upon portions of the city’s Bikeway/Greenway Overlay District regs that allow for townhomes, congregate elderly housing, and traditional subdivisions within the old industrial area.
The special overlay zone was established in 2003 order to create a mechanism by which the various industrial sites that were clustered around along the old railroad tracks that head towards the Winchester line could be redeveloped and modernized.
According to Tarby, based upon his initial research into the larger neighborhood, at least three larger sites in the neighborhood by Green Street and Cranes Court would not gain any new driveway access rights as a result of the zoning amendments.
Rather than being concerned about the negative impacts of the legislative package, Planning Board Chair Claudia Leis Bolgen believes local officials should be considering ways to help other area landowners redevelop their properties.
Since the intent behind establishing the Bikeway/Greenway Overlay District was to encourage the construction of additional housing, she believes the planners have an obligation to understand why that redevelopment option has never been considered over the past two decades.
“I’d like to understand how the proposed changes impacts the visibility of this district. What was wrong with this overlay district over the past twenty years that there have been no takers?” Leis Bolgen asked. “It strikes me that with the proposal coming in now, conditions might be finally right for this overlay district to finally fulfill its purpose.”
