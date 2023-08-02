BOSTON – Woburn is set to receive $1,256,310.83 in Chapter 90 state funding for local road and bridge infrastructure projects through a $375 million transportation bond bill recently finalized by the House of Representatives with the support of State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn).
“This appropriation will assist Woburn in completing vital infrastructure projects while ensuring the safety of our residents on the roadways,” said Representative Haggerty. “I am proud to have supported and secured this funding that will equip our community with the required resources to complete local roadway and sidewalk projects.”
House Bill 4013, An Act financing improvements to municipal roads and bridges, includes the allocation of $200 million in Chapter 90 money for the Fiscal Year 2024, supplemented by an additional $150 million to support six transportation- related municipal grant programs. In addition, the bill allocates $25 million to fund road construction in rural communities, particularly those with a population under 10,000 and a population density less than 500 people per square mile.
Established in 1973, the Chapter 90 program allocates funding annually to all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns, utilizing a formula that calculates the weighted average of a community’s local road mileage (58.33%), population (20.83%) and employment (20.83%). Funding is provided on a reimbursable basis, with cities and towns required to finish the work in advance before being compensated by the state for eligible costs.
In addition to Chapter 90 funding of $200 million and the $25 million allocated to support rural communities, House Bill 4013 further provides $150 million in funding for additional grant programs, with $25 million apiece allocated for:
- a program to finance the construction, repair, and improvement of pavement and surface conditions on non- federally funded roadways;
- the Municipal Small Bridge program, which supports the design, engineering, construction, preservation, reconstruction and repair of, or improvements to, non-federally aided bridges;
- the Complete Streets program, which provides technical assistance and construction funding to eligible municipalities seeking to provide safe and accessible travel mode options for people of all ages and abilities;
- grants aimed at bus-focused mass transit initiatives;
- grants targeting accessibility improvements at mass transit and commuter rail stations; and
• assisting in facilitating municipalities’ and regional transit authorities’ transition to electric and zero emission vehicles.
The bill is presently before Governor Maura Healey for her review and signature.
