WOBURN - With Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn stressing the need to move quickly on the matter, the City Council’s Personnel Committee recently set an aggressive timetable for appointing a new electrical inspector.
During a meeting in City Hall late last month, Personnel Committee Chair Joanne Campbell outlined a proposal by Quinn and Human Resources Director Shawna Healey to advertise the wire inspector’s opening for just shy of a month.
The pair would then vet the initial batch of job applications and recommend two to three finalists for the position to the Personnel Committee for consideration. The new hire will replace veteran Electrical Inspector Dennis Stone, who officially retired earlier this summer.
Though Quinn urged the committee to act quickly on the matter, both the building commissioner and Healey believe the application period should remain open for at least three weeks to ensure a suitable number of candidates apply for the opening.
“She felt going for three weeks is beneficial, because it is summertime. I know Tom is trying to get this done quickly because he is in great need for somebody,” Campbell explained.
According to Quinn, based upon the proposed timeline, he hopes the council will be in the position to vote on its top choice for the job sometime in late August or early September. Because the new hire will likely need to give notice to his/her current employer, the expectation is that a new full-time wire inspector will begin in Woburn by the start of October.
The building commissioner, pointing out that two consultants are currently handling the city’s inspectional service needs, insisted the pair of master electricians are capable in the short-term of filling the void created by Stone’s departure.
“We’re really hoping to get somebody who has experience with local inspectional services,” he explained. “Prior experience is critical with the shortage of staff we have within the department right now. I just don’t have the time to bring somebody in [and train them].”
Most of the city councilors gathered at the recent meeting - including those who don’t technically sit on the Personnel Committee - backed the efforts to fill the position as quickly as possible.
Ward 6’s Lou DiMambro, one such personnel subgroup outsider, urged his peers to approve the timeline and ensure that existing pressures on the building department don’t become overwhelming.
“There’s a lot of commercial projects going on [in my ward]. Anything we can do to expedite the process I would greatly appreciate,” said the North Woburn councilor. “I know inspectional services has a serious backlog on permits and this is a super important position.”
Technically, no official vote was taken to endorse the timeline presented. However, Campbell and other individual Personnel Committee members informally endorsed the process by voicing their support for the hiring process outlined.
