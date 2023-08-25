Another month passes without movement on Eversource petitions
By PATRICK BLAIS
WOBURN - Yet another month passed without action on a series of Eversource permitting requests for electricity infrastructure projects across the municipality.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials yet again continued until next month five public hearings regarding various right-of-way petitions for electrical conduit and maintenance work on Beach Street, Mishawum Road, Forest Park Road, and in Woburn Center.
All five of the permitting applications have been pending before the council since last April, and to date, an Eversource representative has yet to appear before the council to discuss the reasons for the work and how any project-related impacts would be mitigated.
With the council last week far more subdued in addressing each of the petitions than in the past, that muted response came after City Council President Michael Concannon explained that he has been in recent communication with Eversource officials about the matters.
“The petitioner is not here, but just for clarification, I did have an email conversation [with Eversource representative Jacqueline Duffy] today. She asked if her presence would be required [tonight] and I told her that’s up to her discretion,” the city council president appraised his colleagues.
“I did tell her the council has a continuing frustration regarding the [repeated delays in addressing] these matters and that we’re hoping to see some movement,” he added.
The five petitions include:
• A request to install 341-feet of new electrical cabling from a Beach Street telephone pole to private property;
A request to dangle 574 feet of new electrical wire from a utility pole on Forest Park Road to the end of Thomas St.;
• A request to insert 44-feet of new conduit from a manhole on Main Street to a new manhole installation on Campbell Street;
• A request to place 96 feet of new conduit from a manhole on Main Street to a new manhole on Franklin Street;
• And a proposal to rig a new hip guy on an existing utility pole on Mishawum Road.
Following Concannon’s explanation last week, Ward 4’s Joseph Demers, a vocal critic of Eversource over the past two months, swiftly and without further comment made a series of motions to revisit the petitions again next month.
Last month, when Eversource was a no-show before the council for the third consecutive meeting where the five permitting requests were to be discussed, Demers had a much more visceral reaction.
“I would like to go on the record again about my frustration with the lack of participation from the petitioner…This is really leaving us in the lurch,” said the Ward 4 councilor.
“When architectural or engineered plans are submitted at 6:30 a.m. [on the day of our hearing], talk about being last minute and expecting the DPW superintendent is going to drop everything he has planned for the day…It’s getting to be farcical at this point,” he would later vent.
Also during last month’s public hearing, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen contended utility companies like Eversource and National Grid were not going to change their behavior unless the city forced their hand and required the submission of more detailed plans for proposed projects.
Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately, who earlier this summer complained that the permitting delays are hurting area residents who stand to benefit from improved electric and gas services, apparently took Mercer-Bruen’s advice to heart.
Specifically, legislation introduced later on during last week’s gathering and authored by Gately proposes to amend the City Code’s grant-of-location permitting process and makes clear applications “will not be processed unless [they’re] deemed complete and all fees have been received.”
Applicants will also be required to submit detailed work plans that show the location and size of proposed infrastructure, lines of public and private property, and all existing utilities and obstructions situated within 25-feet of the proposed equipment.
