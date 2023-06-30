WOBURN - The City Council for the second straight occasion took no action on a special permit request to covert the old China Pearl restaurant by the Woburn Village site into a large daycare center.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials, noting the absence of the involved petitioner, voted unanimously to continue the public hearing until July 11.
In a somewhat unusual happening, City Clerk Lindsay Higgins advised the elected officials that her office had not received any formal updates about the project from the applicant.
City Council President Michael Concannon also acknowledged the presence of local attorney Joseph Tarby, who represented developer 288 MISHRD LLC, at an initial public hearing in May, but the Rubin and Rodman law partner reportedly quietly gestured that he would not be addressing the matter.
“Mr. Tarby...,” began Concannon, waiting for the lawyer to step forward, “does not wish to be heard.”
Though it’s hardly uncommon for the council to continue public hearings on special permit petitions without comment, usually the petitioner writes the council in advance to request that action or sends a representative to voice those wishes.
In the beginning of May, the council was advised the petitioner is looking to retrofit the massive restaurant, which contains 13,050 square feet of gross space, into a childcare facility capable of housing up to 200 kids.
The 1.3-acre parcel at 288 Mishawum Road would also be modified to include a new two-way access road into the neighboring Woburn Village site in order to facilitate a shared-parking arrangement being worked out between the commercial neighbors.
The council, which has referred the matter to its Special Permits Committee for a more in-depth review, in June continued the public hearing without comment upon receiving a formal request in advance from Tarby’s office.
Under the state’s so-called Dover Amendment, religious establishments and educational institutions are generally considered exempt from local zoning bylaws - meaning they are technically allowed in any location. As such, cities and towns are generally limited in how much control they can exercise over such facilities, though court judges have generally recognized local officials rights to impose reasonable regulations related to public health and safety.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby and Patrick Connolly, an engineering consultant from Woburn-based Beals Associates, the redevelopment will entail major interior renovations to include a total of 17 separate infant, toddler, and preschool, toddler instruction areas with space to house up to 200 children and 30 adult employees.
Outside renovations include the removal of the fancy pagoda roofing that mimicked traditional Chinese architecture and the demolition of an exterior overhang in the rear parking area.
With a 9,555 square foot play area also planned for the space behind the building, the existing parking lot will be reconfigured to include 39-parking spaces.
The biggest sticking point over the project thus far has been the petitioner’s contention that no more than eight parents will be dropping off or picking up their children at a single time. Given the amount of traffic that already flows through the Mishawum Road corridor, city officials, including Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer Bruen and Ward 4’s Jospeh Demers, insisted those traffic assertions be verified by an independent peer consultant working on behalf of the city.
“If we have 200 children at this site, I find it hard to believe that during a two-hour drop off window, there are only six-to-eight cars coming to this site at once. If that is true, I suggest every public school get a copy of that [site circulation plan],” Demers said during May’s initial public hearing.
According to city records, the China Pearl site, which has been without a tenant for years now, is valued at around $1.773 million. It last changed hands in Dec. of 2015, when the current 288 MISHRD LLC ownership group - along with Westwood resident Mike Hinchey - purchased the property for $735,000.
