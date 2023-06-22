WOBURN - DPW Superintendent Jay Duran recently advised the City Council that a National Grid gas line project in East Woburn is still being hung-up by unrelated Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA) work in the area.
During the council’s latest gathering in City Hall, City Clerk Lindsay Higgins, referencing a conversation earlier in the day with Duran, projected the MWRA waterworks project by Albany Street in East Woburn will likely last well into July. As such, Duran is unable to issue a final recommendation regarding a months-old request from the utility company to install a new four-inch gas main along Grape Street.
“He cannot approve the project until the MWRA has completed its work,” the city clerk explained. “He also said it would probably be another month before completion, because [the quasi-public water provider’s contractor] had unforeseen problems during construction.”
Some 10 months ago now, National Grid first requested the right-of-way permit to install roughly 60 linear feet of the plastic gas conduits down Grape Street. The new service will eventually tie into an existing main on Albany Street.
Original delays on proceeding with the public hearing were blamed on the utility company, which did not immediately respond to the DPW superintendent’s regular requests for additional information in regards to the project.
Some five months after that initial hearing, Duran in a memo to the council explained he was ready to sign off on the permit after he was finally been able to speak with National Grid officials about the project.
However, just before the council was ready to discuss that progress during a February gathering in City Hall, the DPW manager withdrew his favorable recommendation upon discovering the MWRA was about to begin working on its own water and sewer infrastructure.
“Please pull back my recommendation for the grant-of-location on Grape Street until I see the gas main location relative to the MWRA improvements in the Albany Street area,” Duran wrote in a letter sent to the council just hours before a Feb. 7 meeting.
The council is next set to discuss the petition at their meeting on July 11.
The National Grid petition for the Grape Street work is one of many right-of-way permitting petitions that have been lingering before the City Council for some time now. However, Duran and other city officials, believing the Grape Street gas project is being postponed for reasons outside of the petitioner’s control, say utility companies are almost wholly to blame for most other permitting delays.
Referencing five such other permitting requests during a council meeting in May, the council warned Eversource representatives that city officials’ patience is wearing thin in circumstances where the petitioner is ignoring city requests for additional information about such projects, which include:
• A request to install 574 feet off conduit from a telephone pole to private property on Thomas Street
• A petition from Eversource to install 341 feet of conduit from a telephone pole on Beach Street to private property;
• An Eversource petition involving the installation of 44-feet of conduit from Main Street to a manhole structure on Campbell Street;
• A NStar proposal to attach a new hip guy to a utility pole on Mishawum Road;
• and an Eversource request to install 96-feet of conduit from a manhole on Main Street to an underground structure on Franklin Street.
Tired of dealing with such public hearing no-shows, the council has continued their deliberations on the five permitting requests until June 20. Eversource officials have been further advised to withdraw the permitting requests, should they not be ready discuss the proposals at next week’s meeting in City Hall.
